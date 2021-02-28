Stream "Mountain" New Track/Lyric Video From Philly's Solstice Rey; Upcoming Split Release 'Sunday, Someday' Out March 26!



The compilation was created by a group of like-minded friends and musicians from the UK, Pennsylvania, and Los Angeles who began meeting virtually every Sunday from April 2020 onward after the tour they were supposed to go on together was canceled due to the pandemic.



The group is comprised of the alt/punk band Nervus (UK), the pop/rock trio Potty Mouth (LA), the indie/folk/punk songwriter KOJI (PA), the singer/songwriter Solstice Rey (PA), the multimedia artist Full on Mone't (PA), as well as crew members who would have been on the tour.



They decided to put together a record to fund top surgery and aftercare for a member of the group while raising awareness about the systemic oppression of QTPOC community members.



The group wants to acknowledge the history of organizing and social movements, and how creative communities can go about the work of community care and mutual aid. In order to manifest liberated futures, they must be imagined—and this group has provided space for their collective imagination, with this record as a result.

"This is not a record of and for the music industry," says KOJI. "This record is a celebration of living in community and a project that asks what world is possible when everyone's needs are met?"

"It's exciting to work on something with people I feel so connected to and understood by," says Abby Weems (Potty Mouth). "This release is an opportunity for all of us to use our collective passions, skills, and resources to support each other as artists and as people with our own personal needs."

"We're in a space where we gather on a regular basis, even though we're separated geographically," says Koji of the group. "But our relationality isn't institutional. It's loving and reciprocal. And we're able to inhabit ourselves more fully than we are in other music spaces that we've experienced."

Pre-order (digital/vinyl) here: https://sundaysomedayrecord.bandcamp.com/album/sunday-someday

For more, head to sundaysomedayrecord.com.



Sunday, Someday' Tracklisting:

1. Nervus (ft. Erik Garlington from Proper.) - Between The Lines

2. Nervus - Love Thy Neighbour

3. Potty Mouth - Let Go

4. Potty Mouth - Saroce & Smokes

5. Full On Mone't - Masc 4 Masc

6. Full On Mone't - Swimming Lessons

7. Solstice Rey - Mountains

8. Solstice Rey - Phoenix

9. KOJI - To Carry (On and On)

10. KOJI - Burn it Down, Grow a Garden



Virginia-born and Pennsylvania-raised singer/songwriter Solstice Rey was born Sabrina Williams on December 20, 1992. Growing up within a family where every member inherited a musical talent, it's no surprise that this fiery young singer is taking her own jab at the music industry. While she's fortunate enough to not only be an accomplished singer with years of training under her belt in church and school choirs, she's also a self-taught guitar and piano player.



After graduating with her bachelor's degree in anthropology from Temple

University, Solstice Rey began to focus heavily on her love for creating music, thus dropping her singles "Distraction" and "Dawn" in 2017, followed by "



