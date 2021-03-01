Ottawa's Rockers Taming Sari Release Emotional & Raw New Ballad "Gone And Run Away"





From the powerful drum fills, to the seemingly-endless slide guitar melodies and then an all-round groovy bass line to drive the Lynyrd Skynyrd-reminiscent track home, Taming Sari has delivered modern day magic with this one.



According to the eclectic band, "Gone and Run Away" is a song for "rockers and lovers." They describe it as a story about jealousy, heartbreak, and "the emptiness one can feel when a person is gone after a relationship comes to an end."



On why they chose to record a ballad, Taming Sari agreed: "We had a desire to dip our toes into this slower tempo and explore the emotions of heartbreak within the soundscape of southern rock."



Taming Sari is lead singer Warren Meredith, drummer and backing vocalist Adam Ouellette, guitarists Joe Fraser and



Back in May 2019, the bilingual quintet made their official debut with the pummeling single "Down with the Devil," before releasing another, "Wake Up Boy," that July. The two singles helped the aspiring musicians promote — and build up hype for their soon-to-follow debut album — Thirsty from the Drought, which dropped in September 2019. Since then, the blues-inspired five-piece put out their 2020 hit single, "Loving Way."



All 10 songs recorded by Taming Sari — including "Gone and Run Away" — was recorded and produced by Toronto-based producer Ross Hayes Citrullo. Commending him for his work and contributions to their success, Taming Sari said: "our creative relationship grows stronger every time we work on a new single together."

