Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 01/03/2021

Ottawa's Rockers Taming Sari Release Emotional & Raw New Ballad "Gone And Run Away"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ottawa, ON-based rockers Taming Sari have just released their fourth single - and very first ballad; the emotional and raw "Gone and Run Away" is available now. Between the musical composition, vulnerable lyrics and blazing vocal delivery, the four-minute, 50 second-spanning ballad was made to convey emotion to - think The Glorious Sons or Rival Sons.

From the powerful drum fills, to the seemingly-endless slide guitar melodies and then an all-round groovy bass line to drive the Lynyrd Skynyrd-reminiscent track home, Taming Sari has delivered modern day magic with this one.

According to the eclectic band, "Gone and Run Away" is a song for "rockers and lovers." They describe it as a story about jealousy, heartbreak, and "the emptiness one can feel when a person is gone after a relationship comes to an end."

On why they chose to record a ballad, Taming Sari agreed: "We had a desire to dip our toes into this slower tempo and explore the emotions of heartbreak within the soundscape of southern rock."

Taming Sari is lead singer Warren Meredith, drummer and backing vocalist Adam Ouellette, guitarists Joe Fraser and Miguel Brunette-Kingsberry, as well as bassist Alex Pellerin-Auprix. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the group is based between Ottawa and Gatineau, Quebec. In their short tenure together before the world was swept off its feet by the worldwide health crisis, Taming Sari was able to play 45 live shows, including some with beloved Canadian bands like The Lazys and Planet Smashers.

Back in May 2019, the bilingual quintet made their official debut with the pummeling single "Down with the Devil," before releasing another, "Wake Up Boy," that July. The two singles helped the aspiring musicians promote — and build up hype for their soon-to-follow debut album — Thirsty from the Drought, which dropped in September 2019. Since then, the blues-inspired five-piece put out their 2020 hit single, "Loving Way."

All 10 songs recorded by Taming Sari — including "Gone and Run Away" — was recorded and produced by Toronto-based producer Ross Hayes Citrullo. Commending him for his work and contributions to their success, Taming Sari said: "our creative relationship grows stronger every time we work on a new single together."
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MWRldPxLlw






Most read news of the week
Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Group Congratulates Artists Nominated For Academy Of Country Music Awards
'The Who Sell Out' - Super Deluxe Edition Of The Classic Groundbreaking Album 112 Tracks Across Five CDs & 2 7" Singles
Laura Mvula Releases Her First Music In Five Years With '1/f EPp'
Becky G & Burna Boy Release New Single 'Rotate'
Sacred Bones Records To Release Lost Alan Vega Album 'Mutator'
Rival Sons Launch New Record Label Sacred Tongue Recordings
The Peter Frampton Band's Take On Roxy Music's "Avalon" Premieres Alongside Video
Toronto's Emerging Singer/Songwriter Renforshort Releases "Virtual Reality," Stunning New Track And Video Out Now
Olivia Lane Shares 'I Let The Devil In' - The First Single From New Album Heart Change


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0190670 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014691352844238 secs