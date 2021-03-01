Pop Singer Katelyn Biehn Sits Mellow With New Single "Daydreamin'"



Similar to the rest of the Stratford, Ontario-based singer's discography, the two-minute, 55 second-spanning comeback single is a beautiful blend of the pop and R&B genres. The guitar and bass-driven instrumentals are complimented by Katelyn's smooth delivery, perfect pitch and mellow demeanor.



"You know that moment when you see a total stranger and in your mind you imagine walking up to them confidently and introducing yourself and then the 'rest is history?' 'Daydreamin'' is that idea played out in someone's mind," Katelyn says, of her latest creation. "Who doesn't love a romantic love at first sight story? A first love that lasts the rest of their lives."



On how she came up with the arrangement, Katelyn said: "I started out with a fun beat just sitting around in my living room, I began making up a story with my friends and then 'Daydreamin'' was born."

At the early age of four, Katelyn's career began as a drummer, surprisingly enough. To this day, she still plays, however, banging those toms and snares led her to pick up a guitar and start writing her own music. She entered an abundance of talent shows and landed herself in the recording studio with a bunch of Nashville-based musicians by the time she was 17 years old. Those sessions inevitably led to her collaboration with Benji and the release of



As well as Spark, Katelyn's back-catalogue includes her 2019 debut EP, Ready; it features five original tracks, including fan favourites "Worth Fighting for" and "Supposed to Be."



