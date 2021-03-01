Six60's New Single 'All She Wrote' Is Out Now Via Epic Records

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SIX60 have been making headlines across the globe recently, thanks to the joyous, COVID-free concerts they have been performing this year, to crowds of over 20,000 people at a time.

Now they have released their first single of 2021: 'All She Wrote'. The track is out now, released on Epic Records and is accompanied by its official video, available to watch now.



The song epitomises the band's uplifting sound and contemplative lyrical themes. It features lead singer Matiu Walters' unmistakable vocals, which lilt over a warm, wistful acoustic guitar lick as a driving beat rolls on throughout. The lyrics reflect upon the precious and fleeting nature of life.



The official video, directed by Connor Pritchard, sees the band driving in an open-top car, in an homage to fellow Kiwi OMC's 'How Bizarre' music video. As SIX60 roll through the streets of Auckland, they interact with passers-by, many of whom are beloved national celebrities.



All Blacks' Rugby legend Dan Carter appears in the video - the sport's all-time highest point scorer and considered the greatest ever fly-half in history. Other cameos in the video include New Zealand's youngest MP, Chlöe Swarbrick, WBO heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker and many more.



SIX60 continue their astonishing tour with another live performance set to take place in Hamilton, New Zealand this Saturday 27th February. The sold-out show will see the band play in front of 25,000 fans, who will enjoy the concert without the need for masks or social distancing thanks to the uniquely low cases of COVID-19 in the country. The performance will be live streamed in partnership with TikTok.



The SIX60 SATURDAYS tour has been taking place throughout January and February, with a total of 125,000 tickets sold to date. The news and imagery from the tour have stunned the world, showing how live music can be once the threat of COVID-19 is all but distinguished.



BBC News highlighted that the shows are "just unimaginable right now - the rock band SIX60 are out every weekend playing to thousands of fans", while NME featured lead singer Matiu Walters in an interview, noting that they are "currently the planet's biggest touring band". Complex and CNN have both highlighted SIX60's impressive touring accomplishments.



One of New Zealand's biggest and most beloved acts, SIX60 are a multi award-winning, platinum-selling five piece band from Dunedin, New Zealand. They formed in 2008, naming the band after the address of the flat they lived in: number 660. They have released four number one albums, with their most recent LP back at #1 this week, taking it to over 55 weeks at the top spot. They have had a string of top ten singles including their huge fan favourite 'Don't Forget Your Roots' (Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō), which SIX60 perform at the end of their shows with the help of local traditional Maori Kapa Haka performers.



