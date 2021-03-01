78th Golden Globes Winners 2021: The Complete List



Best Motion Picture - Animated: "Soul" (Walt Disney Pictures) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 78th Golden Globe Awards honored the best in American television of 2020, as well in film in 2020 and early 2021, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony took place on February 28, 2021, nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and on television. Produced by Dick Clark Productions and the HFPA, and aired live on NBC in the United States, this was the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.The nominees were announced on February 3, 2021. Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.The Crown won the most awards for the ceremony with four, including Best Television Series - Drama. Schitt's Creek and The Queen's Gambit won two awards each, with Schitt's Creek winning Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. In film, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Nomadland and Soul won two awards each, with Nomadland winning Best Motion Picture - Drama and Borat winning Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.Lin-Manuel Miranda was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Drama for his role in "Hamilton," which was filmed live and released on Disney Plus earlier this year. The film was also nominated for Best Picture - Comedy or Musical. James Corden took home a nomination for his role in "The Prom," which was also nominated in the larger category for Best Picture - Comedy or Musical. Regina King was nominated for Best Director for her debut film adaptation of "One Night in Miami," which stars Leslie Odom Jr. Odom also took home a nomination for his leading performance as the legendary Sam Cooke.Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman were both nominated in Leading Actor categories for their powerhouse performances in the film adaptation of August Wilson's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Boseman won the award, while the Leading Actress in a Drama award went to Andra Day."Schitt's Creek" (CBC)Josh O'Connor ("The Crown")Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit")Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)Rosamund Pike ("I Care a Lot")Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")"The Crown" (Netflix)Emma Corrin ("The Crown")Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True")Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday")"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures) Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")"Soul" (Pixar) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon BatisteCatherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)John Boyega ("Small Axe")"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (Amazon Studios)Jodie Foster ("The Mauritanian")"Minari" (A24)"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")Gillian Anderson ("The Crown")"Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead" (Netflix) - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi"Soul" (Walt Disney Pictures)



