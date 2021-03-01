Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 01/03/2021

William Goldsmith Is Back After A Decade Long Absence, With His New Project Assertion

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Assertion, the new project of musician William Goldsmith, is unveiling "Supervised Suffering," the first single off of the upcoming debut album 'Intermission,' set for release on April 9 via Spartan Records.

'Intermission' marks the official return of the fabled drummer, who ten years ago, walked away from a successful music career that included stints as a founding member of Sunny Day Real Estate, The Fire Theft, and Foo Fighters.

Together with his Assertion bandmates, guitarist/vocalist Justin Tamminga and, bassist Bryan Gorder, Assertion's debut LP, 'Intermission', is real, propulsive, and earnest - a cathartic experience that proudly does not nestle nicely alongside current bands - or really many releases at all from the last couple decades. The album conjures more connections to the heady grit and soaring grind of the 90's. Driving guitars anchored by a frenetic rhythm section. A haunting vocal delivery concealing a heartfelt sentiment. Track-by-track, the record builds into a dark and heavy crescendo but unpredictably retreats into delicate and fragile moments in masterful ways.
Vinyl Pre-Order (North America): https://spr.tn/intermission
Vinyl Pre-Order (UK): https://spr.tn/intermissionuk
Digital Pre-Save: https://orcd.co/intermission

Goldsmith says, "A decade-long journey that started out walking away from music has led me right back to it and the very reason I started - but with a whole new appreciation and respect for it. I feel extremely fortunate to be part of this project. It's not just about making music. It's like a force of nature, but in an egoless collaboration that is nothing short of unconditional. The gratitude I have for being given the opportunity to release this music is beyond words. Thank you to everyone for your support through all these years."
Stay tuned to spartanrecords.com for updates on Assertion.

'Intermission' Track Listing:
Down Into The Depths
The Lamb To The Slaughter Pulls A Knife
Defeated
This Dream Does Not Work
Pushed To The Limit
Deeper In The Shallow
This Lonely Choir
Supervised Suffering
Set Fire






