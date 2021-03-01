William Goldsmith Is Back After A Decade Long Absence, With His New Project Assertion





'Intermission' marks the official return of the fabled drummer, who ten years ago, walked away from a successful music career that included stints as a founding member of Sunny Day Real Estate, The Fire Theft, and Foo Fighters.



Together with his Assertion bandmates, guitarist/vocalist Justin Tamminga and, bassist Bryan Gorder, Assertion's debut LP, 'Intermission', is real, propulsive, and earnest - a cathartic experience that proudly does not nestle nicely alongside current bands - or really many releases at all from the last couple decades. The album conjures more connections to the heady grit and soaring grind of the 90's. Driving guitars anchored by a frenetic rhythm section. A haunting vocal delivery concealing a heartfelt sentiment. Track-by-track, the record builds into a dark and heavy crescendo but unpredictably retreats into delicate and fragile moments in masterful ways.

Goldsmith says, "A decade-long journey that started out walking away from music has led me right back to it and the very reason I started - but with a whole new appreciation and respect for it. I feel extremely fortunate to be part of this project. It's not just about making music. It's like a force of nature, but in an egoless collaboration that is nothing short of unconditional. The gratitude I have for being given the opportunity to release this music is beyond words. Thank you to everyone for your support through all these years."

'Intermission' Track Listing:

Down Into The Depths

The Lamb To The Slaughter Pulls A Knife

Defeated

This

Pushed To The Limit

Deeper In The Shallow

This Lonely Choir

Supervised Suffering

