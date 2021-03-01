Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 01/03/2021

Pet Shop Boys Announce The Release Of Their Brand New Track 'Cricket Wife'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pet Shop Boys will release a brand-new single, 'Cricket wife' on May 7th.
The dramatic new song - almost 10 minutes long - will be part of a special two-track CD single accompanying the publication of the latest edition of their yearly hardback book, Annually 2021. The second track on the CD is a lockdown version of Pet Shop Boys classic 'West End girls' which debuted online in June 2020. Both tracks were recorded during lockdown, with Chris and Neil recording their parts in their respective homes.

'Cricket wife' uses orchestral sounds and was written by Chris as a classical-style instrumental piece; Neil then sang lyrics taken from a poem he had written. Pete Gleadall mixed the final track.

The two-track CD is available with this year's issue of Annually. The 64-page, hard-backed book will include a bumper feature called 'A year' - a definitive chronicle of 1986, the year Pet Shop Boys achieved global success, based on Neil's diary with comments from PSB and archive images. The book will also feature news from the past year and details on how PSB spent their time during lockdown, as well as exclusive photographs, fan letters and more.
The book and CD package, priced £20, are available to pre-order now exclusively via the Pet Shop Boys online store.
www.petshopboysshop.co.uk/petshopboys/petshopboys/Annually-2021/6VJB0000000






Most read news of the week
Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Group Congratulates Artists Nominated For Academy Of Country Music Awards
'The Who Sell Out' - Super Deluxe Edition Of The Classic Groundbreaking Album 112 Tracks Across Five CDs & 2 7" Singles
Laura Mvula Releases Her First Music In Five Years With '1/f EPp'
Becky G & Burna Boy Release New Single 'Rotate'
Sacred Bones Records To Release Lost Alan Vega Album 'Mutator'
Rival Sons Launch New Record Label Sacred Tongue Recordings
The Peter Frampton Band's Take On Roxy Music's "Avalon" Premieres Alongside Video
Olivia Lane Shares 'I Let The Devil In' - The First Single From New Album Heart Change
Eminem Seizes His Moment As 'Lose Yourself' Hits 1 Billion Streams On Spotify


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0220721 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029261112213135 secs