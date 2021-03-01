Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 01/03/2021

Kizz Daniel Delivers His New Single 'Flex'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Energising our ears with the feel-good anthem 'Flex', Nigerian music sensation Kizz Daniel lures us in as he serenades us with his smooth vocals and majestic melodies. The brainchild of both Kizz Daniel and  DJ Coublon 'Flex' instantaneously lights up the mood as they command a conglomeration of sounds, effortlessly knitting together guitar riffs with bold brass instrumentation to create an uplifting sound.

Confirming the stance he took on his sophomore album - 'No Bad Songz', Kizz Daniel does not disappoint with 'Flex'. An anthem for all who would rather have a good time than hold grudges or get into fistfights, Kizz Daniel asks "se kayawo fun won" which translates in pidgin to "make we spend them money", which is the anthem of every fun-loving Nigerian and ardent party-goer. Raise one hand in the air, another on your chest or holding your drink and scream, "I just wan flex!"

With Kizz Daniel outdoing himself once again with this afrobeat delight, DJ Coublon rises to the occasion with the accompanying monstrous instrumentation which is further complimented with the brass, saxophone and trumpets. The thumping number is further strengthened by the host paying homage to Afrobeats icon and legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti with the line "Fela lo ni shrine", a reference to the nightclub which Fela himself used to perform and had now become a Mecca of sorts and host performances of the biggest acts in town.

A pioneer of the modern-day landscape in the Afro-Pop hemisphere Kizz Daniel is an award-winning recording artists, performer and entertainer. The Nigerian native has accumulated millions of streams and video views and is known worldwide for his chart-topping singles such as 'Mama', 'Woju', 'Yeba' and 'One Ticket'. A label boss to his own record company 'Fly Boy Inc' he has released two albums via his label, which includes his recently released project 'King Of Love'. Aside from his solo musical ventures he has also collaborated with his musical contemporaries such as Davido, Wretch 32, Diplo, Tiwa Savage and Sarkodie.

A key figure in the Afrobeat scene and sailing the flag worldwide, Kizz Daniel merges the old and new school Afrobeat sound in 'Flex'.
Stay up to date with KIZZ DANIEL by following his socials for news about upcoming releases & more.
smarturl.it/KizzDaniel.Flex
www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7akR7AEAxg
www.instagram.com/kizzdaniel






Most read news of the week
Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Group Congratulates Artists Nominated For Academy Of Country Music Awards
'The Who Sell Out' - Super Deluxe Edition Of The Classic Groundbreaking Album 112 Tracks Across Five CDs & 2 7" Singles
Laura Mvula Releases Her First Music In Five Years With '1/f EPp'
Becky G & Burna Boy Release New Single 'Rotate'
Sacred Bones Records To Release Lost Alan Vega Album 'Mutator'
Rival Sons Launch New Record Label Sacred Tongue Recordings
The Peter Frampton Band's Take On Roxy Music's "Avalon" Premieres Alongside Video
Eminem Seizes His Moment As 'Lose Yourself' Hits 1 Billion Streams On Spotify
Olivia Lane Shares 'I Let The Devil In' - The First Single From New Album Heart Change


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0185659 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015010833740234 secs