Kizz Daniel Delivers His New Single 'Flex'

www.instagram.com/kizzdaniel New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Energising our ears with the feel-good anthem 'Flex', Nigerian music sensation Kizz Daniel lures us in as he serenades us with his smooth vocals and majestic melodies. The brainchild of both Kizz Daniel and DJ Coublon 'Flex' instantaneously lights up the mood as they command a conglomeration of sounds, effortlessly knitting together guitar riffs with bold brass instrumentation to create an uplifting sound.Confirming the stance he took on his sophomore album - 'No Bad Songz', Kizz Daniel does not disappoint with 'Flex'. An anthem for all who would rather have a good time than hold grudges or get into fistfights, Kizz Daniel asks "se kayawo fun won" which translates in pidgin to "make we spend them money", which is the anthem of every fun-loving Nigerian and ardent party-goer. Raise one hand in the air, another on your chest or holding your drink and scream, "I just wan flex!"With Kizz Daniel outdoing himself once again with this afrobeat delight, DJ Coublon rises to the occasion with the accompanying monstrous instrumentation which is further complimented with the brass, saxophone and trumpets. The thumping number is further strengthened by the host paying homage to Afrobeats icon and legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti with the line "Fela lo ni shrine", a reference to the nightclub which Fela himself used to perform and had now become a Mecca of sorts and host performances of the biggest acts in town.A pioneer of the modern-day landscape in the Afro-Pop hemisphere Kizz Daniel is an award-winning recording artists, performer and entertainer. The Nigerian native has accumulated millions of streams and video views and is known worldwide for his chart-topping singles such as 'Mama', 'Woju', 'Yeba' and 'One Ticket'. A label boss to his own record company 'Fly Boy Inc' he has released two albums via his label, which includes his recently released project 'King Of Love'. Aside from his solo musical ventures he has also collaborated with his musical contemporaries such as Davido, Wretch 32, Diplo, Tiwa Savage and Sarkodie.A key figure in the Afrobeat scene and sailing the flag worldwide, Kizz Daniel merges the old and new school Afrobeat sound in 'Flex'.Stay up to date with KIZZ DANIEL by following his socials for news about upcoming releases & more.smarturl.it/KizzDaniel.Flexwww.youtube.com/watch?v=g7akR7AEAxgwww.instagram.com/kizzdaniel



