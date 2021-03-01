Sony Music Middle East Signs Egyptian Hit Recording Artist Hamaki And Top Producer Hamdy Badr





Founded by Hamdy Badr, Egypt's leading producer and artist manager, Craft Media has powered many of Egypt's biggest super stars such as Hamaki, Maya Diab, Pousi and DUBAI, UAE (Top40 Charts) Sony Music Middle East announced today an exclusive recording, licencing and distribution agreement with renowned Egyptian popstar, producer and TV personality Hamaki. This is the first time the world leading Arabic pop star has ever signed to an international record label and will see the release of multiple singles and an album in 2021.Further strengthening the company's commitment to Arabic music and growth of the region, Sony Music also announced a multi-year, multi-artist production agreement with one of the world's leading Arabic music producers, Hamdy Badr, and his Cairo-based production company, Craft Media. The partnership with Badr, who is also Hamaki's music producer, will help grow and scale Egyptian Pop music through multiple projects with hit recording artists and developing talent over the coming years."We are delighted to welcome Hamaki and Craft Media to the Sony Music family," said Shridhar Subramaniam, President, Strategy and Market Development Asia and Middle East, Sony Music. "Hamaki and Hamdy are superstars and trailblazers whose music resonates across the world. The Middle East is one of the fastest growing music markets in the world and this new partnership signals our continued commitment to Arabic music and artists across the region.""Both Hamaki and I are delighted to be working with Sony Music and their fantastic people in Dubai and across the world," added Hamdy Badr, founder of Craft Media and Manager of Hamaki. "Sony Music has a strong reputation in the Middle East for its creativity, drive and always putting the artist first in everything it does. So we are extremely proud to announce this partnership and look forward to making great music and bringing success to the many fantastic artists in Egypt and the Arab world."Hamaki has forged an impressive career in the Arab world, amassing over a billion audio and video streams worldwide through a career of hits including "Rasmak fi khayali", "Kol youm men da", "Ya Sattar", "Oddam El Nas", "Mel Bedaya" and "Wahda Wahda". Hamaki is also a producer and TV celebrity, enjoying success on stage and on screen. In 2010, he won Best Arabic Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards. In 2016, he was awarded Best Arabic Singer for the Murex D'or and Best Middle Eastern Artist at the Big Apple Music Awards. Hamaki also received widespread praise in 2019 as a coach in the fifth season of The Voice Arabia and The Voice Kids.Founded by Hamdy Badr, Egypt's leading producer and artist manager, Craft Media has powered many of Egypt's biggest super stars such as Hamaki, Maya Diab, Pousi and Mahmoud Al Lethy and has helped deliver numerous TV programs in the Middle East, including The Voice, Carpool and The Masked Singer shows.



