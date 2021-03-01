Sol Roots Offers Funky Cover Of Grateful Dead's "Sugaree" From "Live At The Hamilton"

Roots recently released a psychedelic video showcasing a unique, original, funky arrangement of Grateful Dead's "Sugaree" from 'Live at The Hamilton'. The song also features harmonica legend Phil Wiggins (of Cephas & Wiggins) and master drummer Eddie Christmas (of New Orleans Suspects, Jon Cleary, Anders Osbourne).



Sol Roots recently released a psychedelic video showcasing a unique, original, funky arrangement of Grateful Dead's "Sugaree" from the album 'Live at The Hamilton'. The EP was recorded live in front of a sold out audience in February 2020 in Washington D.C. The recording offers an enticing blend of funk, jam, roots, and blues that prove light-hearted and fun, while also being soulful and sincere.



'Live at The Hamilton' features vocalist/guitarist Sol Roots, harmonica legend Phil Wiggins (of Cephas & Wiggins), drummer Eddie Christmas (of Jon Cleary, New Orleans Suspects, Eric Lindell, Anders Osborne) and bassist Andreas Holmstrom presenting an upbeat and earthy blend of funk, blues, soul and rock. The recording is a raw and accurate representation of a powerhouse of talents captured in live performance. The rendition of "Sugaree" features some beautiful interplay between Sol and Phil Wiggins as they each take turns with the musical lead.







A few quotes about the showcased song are below:

"...funky rendition of the Music Network



"I've long said that a good Roots did with a fantastic version of "Sugaree"…up-tempo and full of energy...harmonica titan Phil Wiggins throws down at a dizzying speed that would require the lung capacity of an Olympic swimmer and even that might not be enough. This recording is as real and raw as they come" - The Jamwich



"This version of the song is much more upbeat with a great funk feel. The vocals are off the charts and overall it has a great sound. Good lord, that harmonica can wail. I have heard countless covers of this immortal classic...but Sol Roots makes this one all their own, adding a quality that transcends genre." - Jam Band Purist



Fans can



For more information Sol Roots visit the official website: SolRootsMusic.com



Watch the newly released video of the

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pje_cGRRoGs New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SolRoots recently released a psychedelic video showcasing a unique, original, funky arrangement of Grateful Dead's "Sugaree" from 'Live at The Hamilton'. The song also features harmonica legend Phil Wiggins (of Cephas & Wiggins) and master drummer Eddie Christmas (of New Orleans Suspects, Jon Cleary, Anders Osbourne).SolRoots recently released a psychedelic video showcasing a unique, original, funky arrangement of Grateful Dead's "Sugaree" from the album 'Live at The Hamilton'. The EP was recorded live in front of a sold out audience in February 2020 in Washington D.C. The recording offers an enticing blend of funk, jam, roots, and blues that prove light-hearted and fun, while also being soulful and sincere.'Live at The Hamilton' features vocalist/guitarist SolRoots, harmonica legend Phil Wiggins (of Cephas & Wiggins), drummer Eddie Christmas (of Jon Cleary, New Orleans Suspects, Eric Lindell, Anders Osborne) and bassistAndreas Holmstrom presenting an upbeat and earthy blend of funk, blues, soul and rock. The recording is a raw and accurate representation of a powerhouse of talents captured in live performance. The rendition of "Sugaree" features some beautiful interplay between Sol and Phil Wiggins as they each take turns with the musical lead.A few quotes about the showcased song are below:"...funky rendition of the Grateful Dead classic, "Sugaree." The track offers a spirited, energetic groove, punctuated by Sol's funky take on the vocals, and energetic harmonica from Phil Wiggins. The rendition seems extra playful and fun, offering a light, buoyant interpretation of a Dead classic." - Home GrownMusic Network"I've long said that a good Grateful Dead cover should be done not as Jerry and the boys would play the song, but with an artist's own style and flair attached to it. That is exactly what SolRoots did with a fantastic version of "Sugaree"…up-tempo and full of energy...harmonica titan Phil Wiggins throws down at a dizzying speed that would require the lung capacity of an Olympic swimmer and even that might not be enough. This recording is as real and raw as they come" - The Jamwich"This version of the song is much more upbeat with a great funk feel. The vocals are off the charts and overall it has a great sound. Good lord, that harmonica can wail. I have heard countless covers of this immortal classic...but SolRoots makes this one all their own, adding a quality that transcends genre." -Jam Band PuristFans can purchase the entire live album here For more information SolRoots visit the official website: SolRootsMusic.comWatch the newly released video of the Grateful Dead cover here:



