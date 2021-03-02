Nick Jonas Hosts And Performs Two New Songs "Spaceman" And "This Is Heaven" On SNL

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Grammy and Golden Globe
nominated artist and actor Nick Jonas
pulled double duty on SNL hosting and performing two new songs from his upcoming album Spaceman due out March 12. Following the show, Jonas announced to fans that "This Is Heaven," which he debuted on SNL for the first time, will be released on March 4th.
Next up, Jonas returns as a coach on NBC's "The Voice," which premieres March 1, and also appears in the upcoming Lionsgate film "Chaos Walking," arriving March 5. What's more, fans can catch Jonas appearing on upcoming episodes of The Kelly
Clarkson show March 1 and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
March 2.
Spaceman Tracklisting:
Don't Give Up On Us
Heights
Spaceman
2Drunk
Delicious
This Is Heaven
Sexual
Deeper Love
If I Fall
Death Do Us Part
Nervous