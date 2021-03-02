Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/03/2021

Nick Jonas Hosts And Performs Two New Songs "Spaceman" And "This Is Heaven" On SNL

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist and actor Nick Jonas pulled double duty on SNL hosting and performing two new songs from his upcoming album Spaceman due out March 12. Following the show, Jonas announced to fans that "This Is Heaven," which he debuted on SNL for the first time, will be released on March 4th.

Next up, Jonas returns as a coach on NBC's "The Voice," which premieres March 1, and also appears in the upcoming Lionsgate film "Chaos Walking," arriving March 5. What's more, fans can catch Jonas appearing on upcoming episodes of The Kelly Clarkson show March 1 and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon March 2.

Spaceman Tracklisting:
Don't Give Up On Us
Heights
Spaceman
2Drunk
Delicious
This Is Heaven
Sexual
Deeper Love
If I Fall
Death Do Us Part
Nervous






Most read news of the week
Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Group Congratulates Artists Nominated For Academy Of Country Music Awards
'The Who Sell Out' - Super Deluxe Edition Of The Classic Groundbreaking Album 112 Tracks Across Five CDs & 2 7" Singles
The Peter Frampton Band's Take On Roxy Music's "Avalon" Premieres Alongside Video
Laura Mvula Releases Her First Music In Five Years With '1/f EPp'
Olivia Lane Shares 'I Let The Devil In' - The First Single From New Album Heart Change
Nick Jonas Launches New Single "Spaceman"; New Album Spaceman Set For Landing March 12
Stream "Mountain" New Track/Lyric Video From Philly's Solstice Rey; Upcoming Split Release 'Sunday, Someday' Out March 26!
Justin Bieber Announces New Studio Album "Justice" Arriving March 19, 2021
Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate Peter Green With 'Rattlesnake Shake'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0187440 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015449523925781 secs