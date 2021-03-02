Nick Jonas Hosts And Performs Two New Songs "Spaceman" And "This Is Heaven" On SNL





Next up, Jonas returns as a coach on NBC's "The Voice," which premieres March 1, and also appears in the upcoming Lionsgate film "Chaos Walking," arriving March 5. What's more, fans can catch Jonas appearing on upcoming episodes of The



Spaceman Tracklisting:

Don't Give Up On Us

Heights

Spaceman

2Drunk

Delicious

This Is Heaven

Sexual

Deeper Love

If I Fall

Death Do Us Part

Nervous New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist and actor Nick Jonas pulled double duty on SNL hosting and performing two new songs from his upcoming album Spaceman due out March 12. Following the show, Jonas announced to fans that "This Is Heaven," which he debuted on SNL for the first time, will be released on March 4th.Next up, Jonas returns as a coach on NBC's "The Voice," which premieres March 1, and also appears in the upcoming Lionsgate film "Chaos Walking," arriving March 5. What's more, fans can catch Jonas appearing on upcoming episodes of The Kelly Clarkson show March 1 and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon March 2.Spaceman Tracklisting:Don't Give Up On UsHeightsSpaceman2DrunkDeliciousThis Is HeavenSexualDeeper LoveIf I FallDeath Do Us PartNervous



