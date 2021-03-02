Evanescence To Release New Single "Better Without You" This Friday, March 5th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Evanescence will release "Better Without You" this Friday 3/5, the next single from their upcoming album 'The Bitter Truth,' out 3/26 (BMG).

Today, they released a digital puzzle for fans to solve in order to hear a snippet of the new song. Everyone who solves the puzzle will receive a free "Better Without You" ringtone and will be entered for a chance to be the first fan in the world (along with a guest) to hear the full song along with a private Q&A with Amy Lee.



'The Bitter Truth' is Evanescence's first album of original music in ten years, and its songs have already earned accolades from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Elle, Billboard, and many more.

Watch the band perform "Better Without You" on Friday March 5th!



