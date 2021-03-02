Joachim Cooder, Ry Cooder Perform In Concert For Skirball Cultural Center





On the album, Cooder uses the plain-spoken songs of country-music progenitor and banjo player Uncle Dave Macon as a jumping off point, tinkering with the lyrics and reworking melodies for electric mbira. Cooder culled songs from Macon's vast catalog and recorded them with his band and special guests: Ry Cooder, Rayna Gellert, Juliette Commagere, Sam Gendel, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joachim Cooder was joined by his father, Ry Cooder, for a performance streamed from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Saturday. They performed songs from Joachim Cooder's Nonesuch Records debut album, Over That Road I'm Bound. "My hope for tonight's performance is: we do something maybe that we've never done before," he says. "I like to let things take their own course and have each show be a little different. So I would like all my things to work and have everybody see something that they haven't seen somewhere else." You can watch the show, which also includes a set from Amythyst Kiah on Top40-Charts.com!On the album, Cooder uses the plain-spoken songs of country-music progenitor and banjo player Uncle Dave Macon as a jumping off point, tinkering with the lyrics and reworking melodies for electric mbira. Cooder culled songs from Macon's vast catalog and recorded them with his band and special guests: Ry Cooder, Rayna Gellert, Juliette Commagere, Sam Gendel, Glenn Patscha, Amir Yaghmai, Dan Gellert, and Vieux Farka Touré. "Warm, uplifting, and quietly spectacular," says Uncut. "A buoyant and joyful long-player," says Mojo.



