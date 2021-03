King replied on Twitter: "Love this!" You can now watch the performance below.

Lake Street Dive's new album, Obviously, is due March 12 on Nonesuch Records. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lake Street Dive celebrated the 50th anniversary of Carole King's album Tapestry last month with a performance from band members Rachael Price, Bridget Kearney, and Akie Bermiss of the album track " So Far Away " for Variety magazine.King replied on Twitter: "Love this!" You can now watch the performance below.Lake Street Dive's new album, Obviously, is due March 12 on Nonesuch Records.