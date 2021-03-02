TOBi Releases Live Performances Of 'Made Me Everything' And 'Family Matters'





"Made Me Everything" and "Family Matters" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo announces the release of TOBi's DSCVR performances of "Made Me Everything" and "Family Matters" off his album ELEMENTS, Vol 1. Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, AB6IX and Alfie Templeman. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.Buzzing Brampton raised/Lagos, Nigeria born TOBi released ELEMENTS, Vol. 1 in in the fall 2020, heralded by the critics. ELEMENTS, Vol. 1 combines hip hop, r&b, soul, grime & Afrobeats, featuring some of TOBi's favorite producers & musicians worldwide and embodies the sounds and music that have influenced his artistry. TOBi offered upon ELEMENTS' release: "I've always been against the idea of confining my art into a box, so this is my outlet to be free, expressive and experiment."At the end of 2020, TOBi released a new version of track "Made Me Everything Pt. 2" featuring renowned Houston rapper Maxo Kream. The rising star announced his partnership with Same Plate Entertainment/RCA Records earlier last year and has enjoyed over 41 million streams globally. COMPLEX Magazine voted TOBi as "a top artist to watch" and has received critical praise from Pitchfork, Vogue, Teen Vogue, L'Officiel, Paper, Billboard, Flaunt, Exclaim!, Refinery29 and more.Prior to releasing ELEMENTS Vol. 1, TOBi released his debut album STILL in May of 2019, exploring themes of vulnerability, post traumatic growth, self-reflection and masculinity in his time emigrating from Nigeria to Canada. STILL's release was followed by two new singles " Holiday " produced by !llmind, "Paid," the "City Blues Remix" featuring The Game, the"180 Remix" featuring Kemba and the "24" remix featuring all Torontonians SHAD, Haviah Mighty, Jazz Cartier and Ejji Smith."Made Me Everything" and "Family Matters" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.



