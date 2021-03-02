Dee Gatti Shares Outstanding Track 'Clear My Mind'



With 2020 being a year integral to her growth as a person and an artist, Dee is ready to make her mark as she gears up to drop her debut EP, Just Called To Say, which she is hoping will help further establish her fanbase. "The amount of support I have gotten recently has been so special and I hope these fans will be with me to the end" says Dee. Working with a team of esteemed producers, including Azul Wynter (Post Malone, French Montana, Cardi B), Sonic Major (Kaash Paige), CoopTheTruth (YBN Cordae), Shraban, and DreEazy, she has been working tirelessly to carefully craft her sound. Stay tuned for much more to come from Dee Gatti and stream her new single "Clear My Mind" available now on all digital streaming platforms. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gearing up for the release of her much anticipated debut EP Just Called To Say due out later this year, impressive Fort Worth native R&B singer and songwriter, Dee Gatti, has delivered the forthcoming EP's lead single "Clear My Mind" available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.Listen to the track on Top40-Charts.com, co-written by Gatti alongside Fabio Pacheco and Devyn Moore and co-produced by Nick Lamb, Aniruddha Baishnab, and co-writer Pacheco, which finds the fast rising artist singing assuredly about moving on from an ex lover with lyrics like, "I've been doing better things with my time."On the release of her new single, Gatti shares, "I literally made "Clear My Mind" thinking about how I was feeling at that time about relationships I had been a part of. You don't have to always talk about love itself to talk about what it does to you."Proclaimed an "Artist to Watch" by Ebro Darden of Beats1 Radio, Gatti's "Clear My Mind" follows her September 2020 single "Caught Up," and prior single "Chances," which prompted outlets like UPROXX, EARMILK, and R&B Radar to take notice. Previously, she's worked with Jacquees, Phora, Brian Michael Cox, Los Hendrix, Sonic Major, and been co-signed by GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and producer Nija Charles.Hailing from Fort Worth, Texas, Dee Gatti is poised to be the next breakout R&B superstar. Growing up in a single-parent home with 5 brothers and sisters, Dee and her family relied on each other to get through tough times. Before she found her calling in music, Dee would work night jobs to help make ends meet. With her family being the most important thing, her main goal has been to support them turning to music as a way to rise above the innumerable hardships she faced growing up in poverty.While Dee has been singing and writing all her life, she never had the desire to be an artist - that is until one day she played her music for a few friends. She then realized how much they enjoyed listening to her. From that day forward she began taking music seriously. Amongst Dee's musical influences are Boyz II Men, Chris Brown, and Summer Walker. She spent a lot of time studying these 3 artists and credits them as who she drew the most inspiration from. Contrarily, Dee's biggest motivation is Tupac and is the main reason she is who she is. His passion being contagious was something Dee always related to.With 2020 being a year integral to her growth as a person and an artist, Dee is ready to make her mark as she gears up to drop her debut EP, Just Called To Say, which she is hoping will help further establish her fanbase. "The amount of support I have gotten recently has been so special and I hope these fans will be with me to the end" says Dee. Working with a team of esteemed producers, including Azul Wynter (Post Malone, French Montana, Cardi B), Sonic Major (Kaash Paige), CoopTheTruth (YBN Cordae), Shraban, and DreEazy, she has been working tirelessly to carefully craft her sound. Stay tuned for much more to come from Dee Gatti and stream her new single "Clear My Mind" available now on all digital streaming platforms.



