Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 02/03/2021

Lovely World To Release New Single 'You Know Darlin''

Lovely World To Release New Single 'You Know Darlin''
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On March 12, South Carolina's Lovely World will proudly unveil their new single "You Know Darlin'" via Dark Spark Music (owned and operated by veteran rock manager Vicky Hamilton) / Brookstone Party Music.
Formed in 2015, Lovely World (Landon Rojas, Cade Rojas, Cameron Smith and Michael Gilbert, who are all in their early 20s) built their musical foundation on their love of 70s music and new school rock. "You Know Darlin'" continues this trajectory. Produced by Rick Parker (Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Dandy Warhols), the song musically and lyrically presents a deep meditation on relationships, despair, and escapism, delivered through vivid, emotional lyrics and melodic expression. Working with the band led Parker to express that "Landon has one of those voices that you don't care what he is selling, but you are going to buy it."

Vocalist / guitarist / songwriter Landon Rojas shares that the song was inspired by "all the strong women in my life....Let's face it, 2020 has been a real horror show, but we can all name a few women who have helped us keep the puzzle pieces together. 'You Know Darlin'' is a tribute to those women."

Landon Rojas and his brother / drummer Cade Rojas have been close friends with lead guitarist Cameron Smith since elementary school; Bassist Michael Gilbert joined in 2019. These Spartanburg-based young musicians blended their musical tastes with deep lyrics reflecting a consciousness beyond their years. Expressing the tumultuous natures of unrequited love, drug addiction, social afflictions, and political etiquette through a prism of dramatic harmonies, passionate lyrics, and solid musicianship, Lovely World has created a sound that begs further listening.

Additionally, Vicky Hamilton describes the song as "...so good and poignant, it brings you to tears...the lyrics of this song are so beautiful and full of hope while acknowledging the pain of working through many hardships -- enduring, pressing on, in the uncertain drudgery of daily life".
Lovely World has been amassing a groundswell of fans and buzz over the past two years. Their recent single "Don't Lay Me Down" has garnered almost 75,000 streams. Their Heart In A Cage EP is currently at 100,000 streams across multiple platforms.






Most read news of the week
Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Group Congratulates Artists Nominated For Academy Of Country Music Awards
'The Who Sell Out' - Super Deluxe Edition Of The Classic Groundbreaking Album 112 Tracks Across Five CDs & 2 7" Singles
The Peter Frampton Band's Take On Roxy Music's "Avalon" Premieres Alongside Video
Laura Mvula Releases Her First Music In Five Years With '1/f EPp'
Olivia Lane Shares 'I Let The Devil In' - The First Single From New Album Heart Change
Stream "Mountain" New Track/Lyric Video From Philly's Solstice Rey; Upcoming Split Release 'Sunday, Someday' Out March 26!
Justin Bieber Announces New Studio Album "Justice" Arriving March 19, 2021
Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate Peter Green With 'Rattlesnake Shake'
Kate Clark - Emerging Country Artist - Today Releases Debut Single And Lyric Video "No Halo"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0196190 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015177726745605 secs