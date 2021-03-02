Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 02/03/2021

Vans And Record Store Day To Release 'Songs For You, Volumes 1 & 2'

Vans And Record Store Day To Release 'Songs For You, Volumes 1 & 2'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vans, the original action sports footwear and apparel brand, is teaming up with Record Store Day to release two albums, Songs for You, Vols. 1 & 2, to spotlight and support Black-owned record stores. The limited-edition vinyl releases will be available to purchase at independent record stores on Record Store Day 2021 (June 12th).

As a salute to the community power of Black-owned businesses, Vans and Record Store Day will reinvest proceeds from the albums into Black-owned record stores across the United States.

Nineteen tracks from prolific Black artists are featured across the two compilations, including previously unreleased music by Roberta Flack, whose uplifting rendition of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of Gaye's groundbreaking album and song.

According to Flack, a six-time Grammy Award-winning trailblazer and one of the music industry's most iconic R&B artists, the Black-owned record store experience is as important and influential as ever: "Black-owned record stores have historically served as places where our community has gathered to learn, listen and celebrate. They have been places of political activism, where we find our voices through the music we hear. Marvin's song that I include in this project is sadly as relevant today as it was when it was released 50 years ago."

Grammy Award-winning artist Common also contributes a track to honor the influence of Black-owned record stores on his life. "I owe so much to record stores and specifically Black-owned record stores," Common recently told Variety. "It's so beautiful to know that there's record stores that existed in the '60s that are still alive and people are taking that business to those record stores and supporting vinyl," he said. "And it's so incredible to think about a record store opening because that means younger generations are participating."

"Black-owned record stores have always represented something more than just a place to buy music in their communities. These businesses have been hubs for social and political activism, self-expression, culture and belonging," said Michael Kurtz, co-founder of Record Store Day. "They are at the heart and soul of the music industry and the impact they have had on their communities to push for important social and political progress is immeasurable."

Both volumes of Songs for You feature artwork from award-winning artist Aamba Chavis, an emerging young voice in Black visual arts. Other young changemakers lending their voices to the album include Grammy-nominated Tank and the Bangas from New Orleans. "As an artist, it's empowering to be a part of such an amazing moment in history with people stepping up and speaking up," said the band's Tarriona "Tank" Ball. "This particular Record Store Day release will shine a much-needed light on the Black-owned businesses that inspire artists like us. We salute Black-owned record stores for their role in pushing music and culture forward."
For more information about Record Store Day, please visit www.recordstoreday.com.






Most read news of the week
Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Group Congratulates Artists Nominated For Academy Of Country Music Awards
'The Who Sell Out' - Super Deluxe Edition Of The Classic Groundbreaking Album 112 Tracks Across Five CDs & 2 7" Singles
The Peter Frampton Band's Take On Roxy Music's "Avalon" Premieres Alongside Video
Laura Mvula Releases Her First Music In Five Years With '1/f EPp'
Olivia Lane Shares 'I Let The Devil In' - The First Single From New Album Heart Change
Stream "Mountain" New Track/Lyric Video From Philly's Solstice Rey; Upcoming Split Release 'Sunday, Someday' Out March 26!
Justin Bieber Announces New Studio Album "Justice" Arriving March 19, 2021
Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate Peter Green With 'Rattlesnake Shake'
Kate Clark - Emerging Country Artist - Today Releases Debut Single And Lyric Video "No Halo"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0187280 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013649463653564 secs