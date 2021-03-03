Sony Music Publishing Renews Global Deal With Ilsey Juber





Among her many hits, Juber is celebrated for her work on popular songs including the No. 1 single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sony Music Publishing announced it has extended its worldwide deal with renowned singer-songwriter Ilsey Juber. Ilsey is one of today's most in-demand hitmakers, known for penning chart-topping songs by artists including Beyoncé, Shawn Mendes, Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, Major Lazer, Drake, Panic! At the Disco, and Martin Garrix. Most recently, she wrote "All My Favorite Songs" by Weezer and " Midnight Sky " by Miley Cyrus, as well as two other songs from Miley's album Plastic Hearts.Ilsey Juber said, "I've been with Sony Music Publishing since day one and I'm so happy to be moving into this new chapter with a team and a company who are passionate and committed, not just to the songs I write, but to using the platform for social change and the greater good."Sony Music Publishing Senior Vice President, Creative Amanda Hill said, "Ilsey is an incredible talent and we are so proud to be continuing our relationship with her. Her passion and artistry come through in every song and we are so excited for all that is to come.""We take great pride that we have been lucky enough to work with Ilsey from the inception of her career. Her talent and drive is immense and she continually delivers a diverse and inspired body of work," said Sony Music Publishing Senior Vice President, Creative Jennifer Knoepfle.Among her many hits, Juber is celebrated for her work on popular songs including the No. 1 single " High Hopes " by Panic! At the Disco, " Mercy " by Shawn Mendes, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" by Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus, "In the Name Of Love" by Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha, and " Fireball " by Pitbull. In addition, Juber worked extensively on Mark Ronson's 2019 album, Late Night Feelings, as well Lykke Li's 2018 album So Sad So Sexy. She has earned numerous accolades for her songwriting, and in 2020 was awarded for her work on " High Hopes " by Panic! At the Disco at the BMI Pop awards.



