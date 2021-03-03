Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Classical 03/03/2021

Stage Access Presents North American Premiere Of Vienna State Opera's Tosca Starring Anna Netrebko On March 7, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stage Access is proud to present the North American premiere of Anna Netrebko in Tosca at the famous Wiener Staatsoper (Vienna State Opera).
The appeal of the legendary Margarethe Wallmann's Tosca production has stood the test of time. The star power of this production is second-to-none with a cast led by Anna Netrebko singing the role of Tosca, Luca Salsi as Cavaradossi and Wolfgang Koch as Scarpia. The production features the celebrated scenic and costume design of Nicola Benois and has musical direction by Bertrand de Billy.
The North American premiere is on Sunday, March 7th at 7pm ET streaming exclusively on the Stage Access platform.
Please visit https://annanetrebko.com/
Please visit https://www.wiener-staatsoper.at/

STAGE ACCESS is the on-demand streaming platform featuring iconic content in dance, opera, concerts and theatre with a growing list of performing arts original content including Yo-Yo Ma, Six Solo Bach Cello Suites from the Odeon, Athens and The 3 Tenors: From Caracalla to the World, The 30th Anniversary Documentary. Currently available in North America on the web at www.stageaccess.com, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku, STAGE ACCESS was founded by Bruce H. Lipnick with the mission of expanding access to the arts and providing support for arts organizations. Tripp Hornick of Quince Street Strategy leads operations.

