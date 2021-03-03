Boslen Releases New Video For Genre-Blurring "Trip" Off Forthcoming Album Dusk To Dawn





"Trip" is the first single from DUSK to DAWN. As we've come to expect from Boslen, "Trip" is a sonic joyride through indie pop, rap, and R&B, while psychedelia swirls and drums dart in and out of trap. Boslen drifts over and dives into the shifting production (from justsayin, NXSTY, and MSXII), spitting about taking every opportunity and passing up naysayers: "I'm ducking the bullets, I'm ducking the clowns/You live life to the fullest 'til you not around."



Boslen is a 22-year-old trailblazing genre-bending artist of Jamaican and Indigenous Canadian descent based in Vancouver. Sonically he fuses hip-hop, rock, pop and everything else under sun to craft his emotive rap ballads and bouncing trap bangers. He's a sound architect meticulously taking part in the production of all his tracks. He released his first mixtape, Motionless, in 2018 and followed up with the sequel Motionless II, later that year. He began to gain popularity following the release of single "Eye for an Eye", which cemented his spot in the conversation for the future of Vancouver's sound. In July of 2019, Boslen released "Hidden Nights", which gained traction after receiving support from popular YouTube channel and entertainment company, the Nelk Boys. He went on to release his Black Lotus EP, which peaked at #11 on the Canadian Apple Music streaming charts. His momentum carried over into 2020, with the release of "VULTURES", clapping back at those who were taking advantage of him. Boslen has been actively pushing himself creatively and is becoming known for his self-reflective lyricism, and his ability to seamlessly flow over pop, hip-hop, R&B and alternative production. On the horizon, Boslen will be releasing his debut album DUSK to DAWN.




