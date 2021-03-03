Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit,' Featuring Music Supervision By Randall Poster, Wins Two Awards At The 2021 Golden Globes





Randall Poster is the most highly regarded music supervisor in film and TV, working with Wes Anderson, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NEW YORK, NY - Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit,' which features music supervision by Randall Poster, won big at the Golden Globes this weekend, taking home two wins for Best Television Motion Picture and Best Actress - Television Motion Picture for Anya Taylor-Joy.Poster also supervised 'One Night In Miami…' which was nominated for three Golden Globes awards - Best Song Motion Picture for " Speak Now " sung by Leslie Odom Jr., Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for Leslie Odom Jr. and Best Director Motion Picture for Regina King.Poster's recent partnership with NYC-based music strategy firm Premier Music Group, where he serves as Creative Director, cements the wide scope of his celebrated music supervision work across film, advertising, and podcasts.Premier Music Group has had a string of early 2021 successes - Poster music supervised the Questlove directorial debut 'Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),' which won the Documentary Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2021 and received critical acclaim from the New York Times, the LA Times, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and The Guardian. The company also oversaw music supervision on ads for McDonald's (which featured an epic 'Carpool Karaoke'-style singalong medley), T-Mobile (two spots Anthony Anderson, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton), and Frito-Lay (which played on 'Twas The Night Before Christmas).In addition to their distinguished work with visual media, Premier Music Group are leaders in the world of music supervision for podcasts. Their recent, high-profile music supervision work includes Malcom Gladwell's Broken Record podcast (Pushkin), The Michelle Obama Podcast (Higher Ground), and Renegades: Born In The USA, hosted by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen (Higher Ground).Founded in 2017 by music entrepreneur Josh Deutsch, Premier Music Group is an award-winning music strategy and supervision company that uses music to transform film, television, advertising, and podcasts. The company facilitates music discovery through brand and content partnerships, while creating impactful creative opportunities for clients and the artist community. Premier Music Group expanded its footprint in the field of music supervision when they acquired supervision firm Wool & Tusk in 2019 and Randall Poster's Search Party Music in 2020. Poster - one of the most highly sought-after music supervisors known for his work with Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese, and more - now serves as Premier's Creative Director. Notable projects across Premier Music Group include 'Tiger King,' 'The Queen's Gambit,' and The Michelle Obama Podcast, with recent clients including McCann, R/GA, Wunderman-Thompson, Tiffany & Co., Calvin Klein, Warby Parker, Samsung, Sephora, Lifewater, and Stella Artois.Randall Poster is the most highly regarded music supervisor in film and TV, working with Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese, Richard Linklater, Todd Phillips, Todd Haynes and Christine Vachon and across pop-culture defining projects from 'Zoolander' to 'Tiger King,' from 'School of Rock' to 'The Queen's Gambit,' from 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' to 'Kids.' Poster has been steadily building an elite music supervision firm in Search Party; with a focus on fashion and luxury brands, Search Party has created award-winning licensed and original music campaigns for Prada, Stella Artois, Warby Parker, Chanel, Walmart, American Express and others.



