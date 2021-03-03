Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Oldies 03/03/2021

Celine Dion Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary Of Her Album 'Falling Into You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celine Dion celebrates the 25th anniversary of the release of her monumental album 'Falling Into You' on 12th March 2021. This became the biggest-selling album of 1996 and sold over 32 million copies worldwide and went on to win two Grammy Awards including Album of the Year.

The album's opening track 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now' is often seen as emblematic of Celine's musical style and quickly became a fan favourite and a centrepiece of her concert repertoire. Other showstopper tracks on the album include Celine's own take on 'All By Myself' by Eric Carmen and 'River Deep Mounting High' a song created by Phil Spector for Tina Turner. The album title track 'Falling Into You' plus the classic 'Because You Loved Me' film theme to 'Up Close and Personal' - to name a few.

On 'Falling Into You' Celine worked with the biggest producers of the time including David Foster, Jim Steinman, Humberto Gatica and Ric Wake. The album reached No.1 in eleven countries, 7 x Platinum in the UK, Diamond in Canada, 12 x Platinum in the US and multi-platinum in many other countries. Celine will be touring the UK in May/June 2022.






