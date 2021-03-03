Roots Of Creation To Perform Live In New Hampshire





https://instagram.com/rootsofcreation New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed reggae-rock group Roots of Creation has announced upcoming tour dates in New Hampshire starting on March 4th in Portsmouth. The band has kicked off 2021 with their latest music video " Light It Up " ft. Mighty Mystic, which premiered with Reggaeville!"Light it Up" is the anthem we all need right now! The new song features Mighty Mystic, best known as one of the leaders in the modern reggae revival. " Light It Up " reminds us that sometimes an anthem is all we need to reconnect to the here-and-now. Although RoC is known for diverse dynamics and sounds ranging from dub to hard rock, here the band settles into a propulsive rhythm that doesn't break for the track's 4:20 run time. Leave it to Brett Wilson's chorus "Damn, it feels good to be alive" to ring like medicine for a 2020 blight. And with Mighty Mystic providing slinky verses like "Yeah it's a party yo/ spliff and Bacardi yo/ kick like karate yo/ sweat like a cardio" we have something fun, triumphant, and true to Reggae roots.The always collaborative group regularly livestreams on Facebook live, IG TV, Twitch, and YouTube and over the past year, the band has made appearances at live-streamed festivals including California Roots, Dazed Between Festival and many more. Taking the road warriors virtual for most of 2020, Roots of Creation landed on the Pollstar's Top 100 Livestreamers Chart for 2020 impressively at number 33! Roots of Creation has earned two #1 Billboard Reggae chart debuts, two #1 Relix/Jambands.com chart debuts, as well as chart debuts at NACC and FMQB with their last two albums Grateful Dub, a reggae-infused tribute to the Grateful Dead, and Livin Free. The new Deluxe single " Light It Up " kicks off a series of releases coming soon in advance of their new album. Each release will be accompanied by limited-edition merch. Check out the "Light it Up" series here.Upcoming Tour Dates:March 4 - Portsmouth, NH @ The GoatMarch 6 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally'sMarch 13 - Portsmouth, NH @ The GoatApril 1 - Portsmouth, NH @ The GoatJuly 2 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino BallroomAugust 27-29 - Lebanon, ME - @ The 2nd Annual Higher Education Music and Arts FestivalAugust 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - @ Rock, Reggae and Relief 2021.www.RootsOfCreation.comhttps://www.facebook.com/rootsofcreation/https://instagram.com/rootsofcreation



