The RnB Sensation Therese Neaime Is Back With Her New Single "Light Up The Night"

twitter.com/thereseneaime New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Artist and songwriter Therése Neaimé managed to perfect a potent blend of pop and R&B. Her music is direct and unapologetic, with a special focus on memorable rhymes and one-of-a-kind songwriting structures. Recently, she managed to take her formula to the very next level, with the introduction of yet another fantastic release, Light Up The Night. This project displays a world-class production, and Therese Neaime set out to capture an excellent performance, which reveals the character's huge dynamic range and powerful tone. What's special about her work is the fact that she welcomes a wider range of influences, meaning that there is really no limit to the artist's fervent imagination and vivid creativity.Light Up The Night is a great introduction to Therése Neaimé and her music, and it definitely highlights the bright potential of this phenomenal performer, who has so much to say. Written by Michael Jay/Jacob Groth/Daniel Miraz Salcedo (EMINEM, CELINE DION, KYLIE MINOGUE, MANDY MOORE, NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK, GLORIA ESTEFAN, FERGIE, PETER ALLEN, MY VITRIOL, BRENDA K. STARR, SHEENA EASTON, DEBORAH HARRY, CHAKA KHAN, Movie Soundtracks ,Top Gun,Girl with the golden tattoo ,Eurovision etc)Learn more about Therése Neaimé, and do not miss out on the artist's most recent projects, including Light Up The Night, which is currently available on all streaming sites.Therése Neaimé is a Swedish-Lebanese singer-songwriter with a fanbase in the US, Europe and the Middle East. In addition to concerts worldwide and live performances for the King and Crown Princess of Sweden, Therése Neaimé has performed at numerous VIP events as well as on location for the troops in Afghanistan.Therése's tunes delight in echoes of soul, jazz, blue-eyed soul and pop-ballads. She sings the occasional song that will want to cross genres. In soul she eschews most historical trademarks of the style. Pop/soul is inherent in her voice, a fiery yet heady, insatiable wanting.orcd.co/lupthenightwww.facebook.com/thereseneaimewww.instagram.com/thereseneaimetwitter.com/thereseneaime



