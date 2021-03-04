



The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is proud to announce it is holding auditions for six tenure-track positions, including Principal Viola, Principal Horn, Principal Bassoon, Associate Principal Cello, Section Oboe/English Horn, and Section First Violin.





"The past year has been challenging for us and many other orchestras worldwide. I am proud that the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra has remained financially stable and found a way to keep playing to audiences during these troubling times," said Dr. Keith Cerny, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. "Following the hardships of 2020, I am delighted to announce that we are beginning the audition process to fill six tenure-track positions. This is a positive and much-needed step towards the future of the FWSO. And thanks to the experience and leadership of our newly announced



Auditions for the six vacant positions will begin in April 2021. The dates and resume deadline for each are as follows:

Principal Viola; Audition Dates: April 5-6, 2021; Resume Deadline: March 10, 2021

Section First Violin; Audition Date: April 7, 2021; Resume Deadline: March 10, 2021

Principal Bassoon; Audition Dates: May 3-4, 2021; Resume Deadline: March 17, 2021

Section Oboe/English Horn; Audition Date: May 5, 2021; Resume Deadline: March 17, 2021



Additionally, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will hold auditions to fill the vacant Principal Horn and Associate Principal Cello positions. The resume deadline and audition dates will be released in the coming weeks.



"As the new



A limited number of highly qualified candidates will be invited to audition for the open positions. Health procedures and COVID-19 safety requirements will be communicated to invited candidates by email. For more information about the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, visit fwsymphony.org.



The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is deeply committed to uniting its community through performance, education, and outreach, reaching an audience of more than 200,000 annually. Since its beginnings in 1912, the FWSO has been an essential thread in the city's cultural fabric and the very foundation of Fort Worth's performing arts. As the principal resident company of the acoustically superb Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall, the Orchestra performs a full season of concerts featuring internationally acclaimed guest artists and works by living composers. The Orchestra performs and partners with the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) During a year that was detrimental to many live performing arts organizations, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra (FWSO) implemented a series of safety innovations to allow the organization to perform regularly for live audiences of up to 750 patrons per performance. Based on these public performances, the orchestra has secured generous funding from its donors, which has allowed the organization to pay its musicians and staff in full since the start of the pandemic. The FWSO also recently named the distinguished conductor Robert Spano as Music Director Designate. Building on this success, the FWSO is proud to announce it is holding auditions for six tenure-track positions, including Principal Viola, Principal Horn, Principal Bassoon, Associate Principal Cello, Section Oboe/English Horn, and Section First Violin.The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is proud to announce it is holding auditions for six tenure-track positions, including Principal Viola, Principal Horn, Principal Bassoon, Associate Principal Cello, Section Oboe/English Horn, and Section First Violin. Tweet this"The past year has been challenging for us and many other orchestras worldwide. I am proud that the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra has remained financially stable and found a way to keep playing to audiences during these troubling times," said Dr. Keith Cerny, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. "Following the hardships of 2020, I am delighted to announce that we are beginning the audition process to fill six tenure-track positions. This is a positive and much-needed step towards the future of the FWSO. And thanks to the experience and leadership of our newly announced Music Director, Robert Spano, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is well poised for years of artistic innovation and exceptional live performances."Auditions for the six vacant positions will begin in April 2021. The dates and resume deadline for each are as follows:Principal Viola; Audition Dates: April 5-6, 2021; Resume Deadline: March 10, 2021Section First Violin; Audition Date: April 7, 2021; Resume Deadline: March 10, 2021Principal Bassoon; Audition Dates: May 3-4, 2021; Resume Deadline: March 17, 2021Section Oboe/English Horn; Audition Date: May 5, 2021; Resume Deadline: March 17, 2021Additionally, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will hold auditions to fill the vacant Principal Horn and Associate Principal Cello positions. The resume deadline and audition dates will be released in the coming weeks."As the new Music Director Designate of the FWSO, I'm thrilled to be part of this incredibly talented orchestra," said Robert Spano, Music Director Designate of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. "The fact this orchestra has been able to safely play live during these difficult times is inspiring and a testament to their commitment to their craft and the community. I look forward to finding musicians with this same level of passion and commitment to join the FWSO family."A limited number of highly qualified candidates will be invited to audition for the open positions. Health procedures and COVID-19 safety requirements will be communicated to invited candidates by email. For more information about the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, visit fwsymphony.org.The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is deeply committed to uniting its community through performance, education, and outreach, reaching an audience of more than 200,000 annually. Since its beginnings in 1912, the FWSO has been an essential thread in the city's cultural fabric and the very foundation of Fort Worth's performing arts. As the principal resident company of the acoustically superb Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall, the Orchestra performs a full season of concerts featuring internationally acclaimed guest artists and works by living composers. The Orchestra performs and partners with the Texas Ballet Theater, Fort Worth Opera, The Cliburn, and Performing Arts Fort Worth. Each summer at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, the FWSO presents Concerts in the Garden - a series of family-friendly concerts that has become a city-wide tradition. Additionally, the orchestra hosts an annual Festival of Orchestras, providing an opportunity for non-professional orchestras across the state of Texas to perform in Bass Performance Hall. The FWSO keeps exceptional musical experiences at the heart of its community. After all—life is better with music! For more information, visit FWSymphony.org.



