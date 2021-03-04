Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 04/03/2021

Ice Cube Expands 'Contract With Black America' To Highlight Issues Facing Black American Women And The Sports Industry

Ice Cube Expands 'Contract With Black America' To Highlight Issues Facing Black American Women And The Sports Industry
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Ice Cube announced an updated version of 'Contract with Black America' that outlines longstanding specific issues facing Black American women and the sports industry with a set of tactical solutions, along with additional updates throughout the contract. The original contract was announced this past summer and spurred a string of political conversations around racial and economic equality in America.

The 'Contract with Black America' can be viewed here: https://contractwithblackamerica.us/

In partnership with lawyer and activist, Kamilah Moore, and lawyer, Maureen Simmons, the 'Contract with Black America' now includes an additional section dedicated to highlighting the many concerns facing Black American women. Black American women are met with unique challenges due to the enslavement and mistreatment of their ancestors. The section includes both legislative remedies and guiding principles.

Under the Sports Industry Economic Development Plan - CWBA Sports Initiative, the contract outlines solutions to the systemic racism engulfing sports today. With a focus on professional and collegiate levels, the recommended action items call for leagues and national governing bodies to work together in order to foster the economic growth of Black owned businesses and overall workforce.






Most read news of the week
Sony Music Middle East Signs Egyptian Hit Recording Artist Hamaki And Top Producer Hamdy Badr
Stream "Mountain" New Track/Lyric Video From Philly's Solstice Rey; Upcoming Split Release 'Sunday, Someday' Out March 26!
'Kid Cosmic' And The Sonic Courage - Music By Andy Bean From The Netflix Original Animated Series Now Available
Brazil Alt-Rockers Pentral Debuts Tim Palmer-Mixed 'Silent Trees' + Manntra 'Barren King' (Metal-Folk)
Aloe Blacc Shares New Track "Other Side" From Deluxe Album; Lead Single "I Do" No 3 On Shazam US Charts
X Factor Winner Ben Haenow Reimagines 'Sexual Healing' On New 'Cafe Covers' Album
Ottawa's Rockers Taming Sari Release Emotional & Raw New Ballad "Gone And Run Away"
Marc Ribler (Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul, Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Carole King) Releasing Solo Album 'The Whole World Awaits You' In June 2021
'Country Vogue' Artist Ashlie Amber Debuts "Those Nights"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0184360 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012903213500977 secs