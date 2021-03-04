Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 04/03/2021

Sony Music Publishing Signs Dayglow To Worldwide Deal

Sony Music Publishing Signs Dayglow To Worldwide Deal
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Sony Music Publishing announced it has signed rising indie-pop singer, songwriter, producer, and artist Dayglow to a global deal.
Fort-Worth Texas native Sloan Struble, aka Dayglow, recently gained prominence with his breakthrough hit "Can I Call You Tonight?" which was named one of the year's biggest alternative hits by Billboard, surpassing 190 million global streams and reaching No. 2 on both the Alternative and Triple A radio charts.

This year, Dayglow has continued his winning momentum - he just announced the upcoming release of sophomore album, Harmony House, which will be available on May 21st and can be pre-ordered here. He also unveiled new singles "Something" and "Close to You," which have both received positive acclaim, and he was recently featured as the musical guest on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show.

Sony Music Publishing SVP, Creative Jennifer Knoepfle said, "Sloan is someone who from the jump, impressed me with his creative vision and dedication to songwriting and producing. He puts so much thought into everything he does for Dayglow and it all starts and ends with him. We are so excited and honored to be partnering with him."

Dayglow said, "I'm so stoked to be working with the Sony Music Publishing family. As an artist making all of my music on my own, it's awesome to have the full team backing me up. Working with good people is vital for me, and everyone in SMP is so kind, creative and understanding of me and my work."

Dayglow began his music career during college with the release of his 2018 debut album Fuzzybrain, featuring "Can I Call You Tonight?" along with other fan favorites such as "Hot Rod" and "Listerine." In 2020, Fuzzybrain became a viral sensation, propelling his music to the spotlight. Dayglow has garnered praise from numerous top outlets including Billboard, MTV, and UPROXX, and both NPR and NME named him one of their 2020 artists to watch.






