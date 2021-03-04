Marc Anthony: One Night Only - The Artist's First & Only Worldwide Livestream Concert Broadcast Live From Miami





Tickets on sale today worldwide at www.marcanthonyonline.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Marc Anthony's impact as a global music icon crosses borders, genres, and generations. On Saturday, April 17th, the seven-time GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY award winner and Platinum selling artist with over 70 #1 hits on the billboard charts and over 30 million records sold, brings a brand-new show to his fans across the world for One Night Only, a global livestream event. This first and only livestream concert, will deliver everything fans have come to expect from the international icon.The livestream concert, which will offer a up close & personal style designed around the fans, will make each viewer feel uniquely connected to the experience, making sure they feel the intimacy of his ballads and the pulsating energy of his dance hits. The energy, the setting, the production, and the music are all aimed at grabbing a hold of the audience and not letting go until the very end. As close to a front row type concert in your very own living room, the viewers will have an experience that cannot be duplicated, not even in a live stage show."Life has changed us… undoubtedly. But music is still a tethering wire for us all. It allows us to continue maintaining the illusion, love, and joy alive. And although for safety reasons we cannot be face-to-face yet, I am sure that this concert will create an incredible magic, that will allow me to connect with my audience, wherever they are, and with all those who need a touch of music to move forward, to maintain the passion for life," said Marc Anthony.The global livestream event will be directed by renowned GRAMMY® Award winning director Carlos Perez (Despacito, Vivir Mi Vida, Esta Rico Apple Music Latin Playlist Branding, Spotify's WY Live from The Hit Factory, and others), and produced by Magnus Studios. The worldwide marketing efforts are led by Loud And Live, an industry leader in concert production and promotion, while the global distribution will be managed by Loud And Live Studios, the company's content development and distribution arm."At Magnus Studios, we have set out to create unique content & entertainment experiences for worldwide audiences. Music is in our DNA and this will mark the first of many music content productions in our production pipeline, we couldn't be prouder than starting with our own, Marc Anthony, to set the stage for what's to come," added Felipe Pimiento, Magnus COO and Head of Magnus Studios.This event will allow Marc Anthony fans from all corners of the world to unite on one night, for one reason: to enjoy Marc and his music like never before."There is no generation that has not danced or enjoyed Marc Anthony's music. So, it gives us great pride to be able to collaborate with one of the most distinguished and legendary Latin artists of our time, in what will be his first and only virtual global concert", said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. "And despite not being able to offer live events during this time, these virtual concerts have helped us forge ahead and bring unique experiences to our global audiences" Albareda added.Tickets on sale today worldwide at www.marcanthonyonline.com.



