Rising Artist Oliver Malcolm Travels Far In New Single "Skywalker," Out Now

Continued Praise for

"The hip-hop producer-turned-twisted musical anarchist is making songs for nobody but himself. You'll love them anyway." — i-D Magazine New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fiery newcomer Oliver Malcolm burst on the scene a year ago with explosive debut "Switched Up," a track that garnered the 20 year old one-man-band early critical praise from New York Times, FADER, NME, Clash and many more. Today he drops his new single "Skywalker," an equally emotive song filled with 808s and addictive guitar licks, written and produced by Oliver himself. The track which will appear on his upcoming debut EP and was first played on Annie Mac's Future Sounds Show on BBC Radio 1 and comes with an accompanying video. Oliver had this to share: "The making of Skywalker and the song itself just felt like a journey, I don't know where from and where to, but I think that's why the song resonated with me when I made it. We're all on a journey and I think everyone's figuring it out in their own way. The human experience." - Oliver Malcolm Skywalker " might be Oliver Malcolm's most personal track yet, written at a point in Oliver's life where he made the brave decision leaving a successful production career to become an artist in his own right. The video is an homage of his new home, a sleepy countryside in Great Britain, and a smaller, tight knit crew of artistic bandits who have built solace in common soundscapes and an appetite for living unapologetically. " Skywalker " will appear on Oliver's debut project out later this year and follows the release of previously acclaimed singles like "Switched Up," "The Machine" and most recently " Outside " — a pensive track reflecting on the tough times of Covid. Oliver Malcolm got his start early, teaching himself how to spin records at 12 years old. Shortly after, he downloaded Logic and taught himself how to produce - working with IDK, Aluna George, Joey Bada$$, Jay Rock, Masego, Tinashe and more. Now twenty, Oliver has developed his own voice. Touching everything from the production, vocals, songwriting, engineering, mixing and mastering, Oliver's sound is unique and does not fit the mold of one genre. Quick to be praised by the likes of New York Times, TIME Magazine, Pigeons & Planes, Interview Magazine, CLASH, NME and more, Oliver Malcolm is priming his trajectory to be a long and critical one. A multidisciplinary at heart, this is just the beginning of what music lovers can look forward to from the new artist.Continued Praise for Oliver Malcolm:"Oliver Malcolm's 'Switched Up' Is Intoxicating… new single 'Switched Up' is a mesh of influences, a confluence of sounds, a mosaic of techniques." - CLASH"Oliver Malcolm [is] The UK's Most Talented Bad Boy" — Interview Magazine"A lot of artists claim genre-blending style, but Malcolm's is altogether impossible to define. Is it alt-blues? Dark electro-pop? Folk-hip-hop? Does it matter?" — TIME Magazine, Best New Song"The hip-hop producer-turned-twisted musical anarchist is making songs for nobody but himself. You'll love them anyway." — i-D Magazine



