Remi Wolf & Dominic Fike Share New Version Of "Photo ID"





Wolf's breakout year in 2020 kicked off with the release of her debut EP on Island Records. The five-track project introduced the world to Wolf's unique take on what pop music should be, and showcased her vivid and intertwined sense of humor and style. The EP garnered widespread praise from press around the world including NPR, TIME, Pitchfork, The Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, NME, NYLON, Paper, Hypebeast, i-D, Billboard, and more. The EP also earned extensive support from radio (BBC



In an otherwise challenging year, Wolf continued to overcome the difficulties of the pandemic by pulling off LA's first drive-in show of 2020. The show quickly sold out, with all proceeds going directly to support The Plus1 For



Remi Wolf has continued her hot streak with additional remixes by TuneYards, Free Nationals, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dog-owner and breakout pop-star Remi Wolf has tapped Dominic Fike for an even more hyped version of "Photo ID', an early fan favorite from Wolf's major label debut EP, I'm Allergic To Dogs! The collaborative offering brings a revamped spark to the original psych-infused disco track, featuring a new verse and backing vocals from the fast-rising Fike. The unlikely pair both take a similar approach to pop music, letting their eclectic styles and mischievous sense of humor reign free. The prismatic video showcases the fun loving energy that is central to the duo's collaboration; carried by the hyper-saturated color palette and two dynamic personalities that go head to head in a funhouse of otherwise mundane activities that they make punk.Wolf's breakout year in 2020 kicked off with the release of her debut EP on Island Records. The five-track project introduced the world to Wolf's unique take on what pop music should be, and showcased her vivid and intertwined sense of humor and style. The EP garnered widespread praise from press around the world including NPR, TIME, Pitchfork, The Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, NME, NYLON, Paper, Hypebeast, i-D, Billboard, and more. The EP also earned extensive support from radio (BBC Radio 1, Triple J) and playlisting including POLLEN, Front Left, Pop Rising, All New Indie, Lorem (where she was the new face) on Spotify, A-List Pop, Alt CTRL, Future Hits on Apple Music, Brand New Music, and Pop Lab on Amazon Music, plus a spotlight as the face of YouTube's Blogged 50. Wolf's "Photo ID" has also earned massive numbers as a Sound on Tik Tok, reaching a total of over 10 Billion views.In an otherwise challenging year, Wolf continued to overcome the difficulties of the pandemic by pulling off LA's first drive-in show of 2020. The show quickly sold out, with all proceeds going directly to support The Plus1 For Black Lives Fund and the local LA charity Summaeverythang. In February 2021, Wolf made her debut TV performance for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Offering a mash-up of "Hello Hello Hello" and "Photo ID", the dizzying set, eccentric wardrobe and Wolf's phenomenal live-vocals completely stole the show, marking an unforgettable debut late-night performance.Remi Wolf has continued her hot streak with additional remixes by TuneYards, Free Nationals, Little Dragon, Porches and Polo & Pan - the latter of which was featured in Apple's global iPhone 12 commercial. " Monte Carlo " a standalone and standout single following the EP was featured in the global ad for Samsung's Galaxy Buds earphones. "Photo ID" was featured in Instagram's global "More To Heart" commercial, and "Hello Hello Hello" was featured in Snapchat's global commercial for its now Sounds feature. Now, with this new remix from Dominic Fike, she's primed to continue her run into 2021 and beyond.



