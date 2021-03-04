Morgan Mowinski Releases New Video "Break The News"





https://www.facebook.com/MorganMowinskiMusic/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) R&B artist Morgan Mowinski has just released her newest music video "Break the News." She paired with producer A2 for this new modern single. Morgan recently moved back to her hometown in Michigan after living in California for three years to pursue her music career.She fell in love with the Pop and R&B genre at a young age and is inspired by artists such as Kehlani, Ella Mai, and Chris Brown, who have been big influences in her career thus far. Morgan bought her own equipment before moving back to Michigan and was taught how to record herself. Once she was learned the ropes, she was doing popular covers and releasing her own music. She's been featured with popular Atlanta artist Calvin Ross, and upcoming producer D. Higgs.Currently, she is working on new singles and preparing for many features that are yet to be released.https://www.instagram.com/morganmowinski/https://youtube.com/channel/UCsFuLPYGVl1Hf07Xs_ENNxwhttps://www.facebook.com/MorganMowinskiMusic/



