Ylona Garcia Releases Anthemic New Single 'All That'

At only 19 years old -- and with nearly 4M Followers on instagram and 1M Followers on TikTok -- Ylona Garcia has set her sights on the global landscape in the next stage of her creative journey. With multiple song releases under her belt already, in addition to appearing on two of the biggest reality/talent contest shows in the Philippines, Ylona Garcia has become one of the fastest-rising, most prominent young voices in the Filipino music community. Indeed, "All That" is just the first taste of what promises to be an incredible musical year for Garcia, solidifying her as an artist to watch across the world. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, 19 year old Filipino-Australian artist Ylona Garcia has released an anthemic new song for the post-2020 world called "All That." In 3 minutes and 18 seconds of pop perfection, Garcia celebrates leaving the toxicity in her life behind as she moves steadfastly forward -- an apt metaphor for what the world has gone through in the last 12 months.A video for the song - a choreographed splash of awesomeness which plays on all of the mundane experiences we're lucky to leave behind in 2020 - is also out today. Watch below.The release of "All That" coincides with Garcia signing to 88RISING's sister label PARADISE RISING, which was launched in 2020 with Globe Telecom in the Philippines. "All That" is the start of her partnership with PARADISE RISING, which is distributed by 12Tone Music.At only 19 years old -- and with nearly 4M Followers on instagram and 1M Followers on TikTok -- Ylona Garcia has set her sights on the global landscape in the next stage of her creative journey. With multiple song releases under her belt already, in addition to appearing on two of the biggest reality/talent contest shows in the Philippines, Ylona Garcia has become one of the fastest-rising, most prominent young voices in the Filipino music community. Indeed, "All That" is just the first taste of what promises to be an incredible musical year for Garcia, solidifying her as an artist to watch across the world.



