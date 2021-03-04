Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 04/03/2021

Australian Rock Duo Wayside Release Debut Album 'Shine Onto Me'

Australian Rock Duo Wayside Release Debut Album 'Shine Onto Me'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian rock duo Wayside have shared their highly-anticipated debut album Shine Onto Me. "Lyrically, at its roots, 'Shine Onto Me' is about wanting answers; answers to the questions that no one asks," shares vocalist Thomas Davenport.
"Growing up, I felt there were so many things that I struggled with; so many things that didn't make sense to me, that no one really spoke about. A lot of these songs are about growing up chasing clarity. However on the surface there are themes of anxiety, uncertainty, doubt, love and growth."

From impactful anthems like "Suffer" to the more laid-back vibes of "Moonflower," the eleven song collection ensures that there's a little something for everybody on it. The duo, influenced by artists like Balance and Composure, Deftones, Citizen, Title Fight and more, teamed up with ARIA award-nominated producer and engineer Lachlan Mitchell to help bring their ideas to life.
"I think musically we wanted to write something that felt really nostalgic, but also its own thing. We spent a lot more time on everything and did a lot of quality control along the way," shares Guitarist Josh Ehmer. "There was more clarity in knowing what we wanted to get out of this."






