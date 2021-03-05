Jean-Michel Jarre Creates Soundtrack For 'Amazonia,' An Immersive Exhibition By Sebastiao Salgado





'Amazônia' is an immersive exhibition focusing on the Brazilian Amazon, featuring more than 200 photographs and other media by Salgado. He traveled the region for six years, capturing the forest, the rivers, the mountains and the people who live there, and most of the work will be seen publicly for the first time. At the heart of the exhibit is an invitation to see, hear and think about the future of biodiversity and the place of humans in the living world.



Jean-Michel Jarre's accompanying sound-creation is a symphonic world which will engulf visitors to the exhibit in the sounds of the forest. Using a blend of electronic and orchestral instruments with other real-life natural sounds, the score has also been recorded in binaural audio for a truly immersive experience. It will also be available digitally in both standard and binaural versions from April 7, with CD and vinyl to follow on April 9.



Jean-Michel Jarre says: "I wanted to avoid the ethnomusicological approach, or creating background music. So I conceived a sort of toolbox containing musical elements - orchestral and electronic - intended to recreate or evoke the timbre of natural sounds, to which I added sounds from the environment and finally ethnic sources (voices, songs, and instruments) from the sound archives of the Ethnography Museum of Geneva (MEG). I approached the Amazon with respect, in a poetic and impressionistic way. I chose the vocal and sound elements in their evocative dimension, rather than trying to be faithful to a particular ethnic group. It seemed interesting to me to fantasize the forest. It carries with it a powerful imagination; for both Westerners and Amerindians. This music also evokes a form of nomadism, as if sounds appear and disappear during a migration. It was necessary to go back to the principles of orchestration of the sounds of nature, to work from sounds which follow one another randomly, but which can compose a harmony or a dissonance. As in any symphony, the work has moments of clarity or tension."



Appointed ambassador to UNESCO in 1993, Jean-Michel Jarre is involved in many remarkable projects for tolerance and cultural pluralism, as well as for the defence of nature and the environment. For the 'Amazônia' project, he actively collaborated with the scientific team of the Museum of Ethnography of Geneva (MEG) to restore as closely as possible the sound identity of the forest and the people who inhabit it.



The Amazônia exhibition opens at the Philharmonic de Paris on April 7 and will then tour several cities around the world - from Paris to São Paulo, via Rio de Janeiro, Rome and London. It features over 200 photographs, as well as films including testimonials from indigenous personalities on the need to save their culture and environment.



Exhibit locations are as follows, dates TBC:

Paris Philharmonie de Paris

Rome Maxxi

São Paulo SESC Pompeia

Rio de Janeiro Museu Do Amanha

London Science Museum

'Amazônia' by Jean-Michel Jarre available digitally in standard and binaural audio: April 7.

CD and Vinyl available from April 9 via Sony



Exhibition curator and set designer: Lélia Wanick Salgado

Exhibition musical creation: Jean-Michel Jarre

Exhibition in collaboration with the Museum of Ethnography of Geneva

Philharmonie de Paris - Musée de la Musique 221 avenue Jean Jaurès - 75019 Paris www.philharmoniedeparis.fr

The French composer, performer, producer, visionary, innovator, cultural ambassador Jean-Michel Jarre is recognised worldwide as one of the pioneers of electronic music. His innovative approach to the visual and highly technological staging of electronic music has paved the way for this culture to flourish worldwide through renowned festivals.



His current catalogue, which includes 21 studio albums, has generated sales of more than 85 million albums worldwide. Jarre has also set records in the Guinness Book of Records through the exceptional participation of the public at his concerts in several emblematic sites around the world: 1m Place de la Concorde (1979), 1.3m Houston,



In 2017 Jarre was nominated for a prestigious GRAMMY award for his album project Electronica (Pete Townshend, Moby, Air, Armin van Buuren, 3D/

Jarre has long been UNESCO's ambassador for education, science and culture, an unconditional defender of the environment and winner of the Stephen Hawking Medal for scientific communication.

