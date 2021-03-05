Alt-Pop Artist Rebekah Fitch Releases Music Video For 'Loose Ends'



From our perspective, much of life doesn't make sense. We often have no idea why things happen, or what direction our life is heading. We can't always see the bigger picture - so much remains unknown. Using powerful metaphoric imagery, this song brings a message that there is design amidst the chaos in the tapestry of our lives, an intentionality and completeness that will reveal the full picture in time.



As someone who carefully crafts the visual identity of her artistry, the music video for Loose Ends contains a multitude of layers and symbols that beautifully enriches the song itself.



Rebekah tells us, "For Loose Ends, we wanted to create an alternate world that represents how we dwell in the underside of the tapestry, in the unknown and the chaos. I worked with weaving artist and director, Alice McCabe, and choreographer, Pascal Johnson (Dutch



Rebekah Fitch is a new Irish alternative-pop artist, combining her love of melody with thought-provoking poetry; powerful vocals with vulnerability; and trailblazing production with captivating visuals. The power of music is in its ability to carry a message, and this is exactly what Rebekah does.



With influences ranging from



Drawing from her fascination with experimental electronica, she produces unique sonic worlds around her fresh, memorable melodies. Her dynamic multi-instrumental live shows, complete with mesmerising live-looping, flute, and impressive vocal ability, have attracted serious attention and are now in constant demand.



She has already amassed 140,000 Spotify streams, has performed in the SSE



She has toured the UK and Ireland, performed live sessions for Sky One, BBC Two and UTV, and gained early commercial success with Today FM and RTE 2FM's Track of the Week, FM104's Select Irish Artist, and playlisting on Cool FM, U105 and BBC



Her recent single, Dust, is a heart-wrenching piece about loss and resilience, and has already been playlisted on BBC

