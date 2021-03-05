Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 05/03/2021

Bruno Saravia's New Single Coming In April

Bruno Saravia's New Single Coming In April

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruno Saravia has officially confirmed the release of brand-new music this April, as he returns with "What Do You Want". This song and its RedWorksStudios-directed short film, marks Bruno's return to the pop arena just months after "Better Man" - his global single - reached #1 at Top 100 national radio in March 2019, his seventh career #1 hit on National Radios Pop Songs chart. Bruno revealed the cover art and release date for "What Do You Want" via his own Instagram official account.

With over 20k monthly Sorfdate listeners, Bruno Saravia has become the EDM platform's #9 most-listened-to artist. He has also recently surpassed an astounding 200k Instagram followers and over 5 million YouTube views in less than a year.

Over the course of his career, Bruno Saravia has amassed more than 890k streams and more than 2k album equivalents worldwide.

More at https://www.instagram.com/brunosaravia






