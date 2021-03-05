Rita Wilson Shares New Track & Music Video "Hello World"





An accomplished singer/songwriter, Rita is also celebrated for her work as an actress, producer, and philanthropist. In March of 2019 she received a Star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame in honor of her rich film career. With her first love being music, Rita has four studio albums under her belt, as well as a string of recent singles including "I Wanna Kiss Bob Dylan," "Where's My Country Song," "What I Would Say," "Pray for Peace" and " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rita Wilson celebrates International Women's Day in partnership with Zumba® with her new electrifying track, " Hello World " out today. Stream/download it here. Watch the visually colorful music video, featuring Zumba instructors and students from over 15 countries HERE. " Hello World " is a dance-infused, infectious collaboration featuring guest vocals from Brazilian star and Zumba international ambassador Claudia Leitte and famed Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari (Gwen Stefani, Fall Out Boy). Co-written by the multi-talented group of Rita, Raja, Lindgren (BTS, Dua Lipa), Melanie Fontana (Justin Bieber, BlackPink), Sam Hollander (Panic! At The Disco, Katy Perry) and Sergio Minski (Head of Music, Zumba), it was also produced by Lindgren, Sergio Minski and Melanie Fontana. Additionally, Zumba instructors in 186 countries will be using " Hello World " today in their live and virtual classes available on www.Zumba.dance. Hello World " is a bridge connecting women of all backgrounds and ages through the power of music, movement, diversity and strength. After a universally challenging year, the song is a welcome anthem filled with a renewed sense of hope. Its high-energy, pulsating beat is coupled with musical influences from around the world, resulting in a melting pot of styles and sounds topped with an inspirational message. Rita sings, "We can dance til we fall, we just gonna move on through the dirt and the hurt. So we learn to be strong, set a fire in your soul. Let it burn, let it burn. Keep rising up. Enough's enough - say hello world." The track shows a fun new musical side of Rita whose more intimate music straddles the pop/country space. The music video reflects the track in its joyous optimism, representing women around the globe and features Rita along with an international cast of influencers in the world of Zumba doing what they love - dancing. The origins of "Hello World" were completely organic. Rita was visiting a health spa and became enthralled with Zumba, the wildly popular international exercise fitness program. She immediately clicked with her instructor Michele LaRocque. LaRocque, in turn, admired Rita's singing/songwriting talents, leading her to introduce Rita to the Zumba team. The two parties instantly clicked, quickly began collaborating on a song and "Hello World" was born. Sergio Minski from Zumba adds, "What started as an introduction to Rita through her Zumba Instructor Michele LaRocque, has developed into a song with three extremely talented artists and a powerful message that is needed now more than ever. Zumba has always been a platform that connects people and music all over the globe, and we are excited for everyone to feel as inspired by 'Hello World' as we are." An accomplished singer/songwriter, Rita is also celebrated for her work as an actress, producer, and philanthropist. In March of 2019 she received a Star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame in honor of her rich film career. With her first love being music, Rita has four studio albums under her belt, as well as a string of recent singles including "I Wanna Kiss Bob Dylan," "Where's My Country Song," "What I Would Say," "Pray for Peace" and "Everybody Cries" from the film The Outpost, nominated for "Best Song" by the Critic's Choice Awards and winner of Hollywood Music in Media Award's "Outstanding Song for Independent Film." Over the last several years, she has toured the world over performing on such iconic stages as the Grand Ole Opry, The Sydney Opera House and Walt Disney Concert Hall as well as coveted slots at music festivals including Stagecoach and CMA Fest among others. Rita also hosts her own radio show " The Spark " heard exclusively on SiriusXM's VOLUME Channel.



