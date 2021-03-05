Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 05/03/2021

Lil Baby Returns With New Track & Video "Real As It Gets" Ft. Est Gee

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Baby has triumphantly returned with his first release of 2021, "Real As It Gets" feat. EST Gee. The ferocious track showcases Lil Baby in his element, crafting hard hitting bars that pull from his own life before music. With a distinct ear for features and rising talent, Baby tapped up and coming Louisville rapper EST Gee for a guest spot, who holds his own with an impassioned verse of his own. Alongside the release, Lil Baby and EST Gee shared a new Caleb Jermale directed video.

"Real As It Gets" is Lil Baby's first offering since the release of "Errybody" and "On Me" on his birthday in December 2020. The latter has since been certified platinum and has reached over 220M global streams. With the release of this new track and video, Lil Baby serves to remind any doubters that he is truly as real as it gets.






