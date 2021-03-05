Nick Jonas Releases New Song "This Is Heaven" From Upcoming Album Spaceman





Jonas first debuted the song to fans last week with a performance on SNL where he pulled double duty as host and musical guest.



Jonas returned as a coach on NBC's "The Voice," earlier this week and also appears in the upcoming Lionsgate film "Chaos Walking," arriving March 5.



What's more, Apple TV+ has announced his participation in their new genre-bending thriller "Calls," which will premiere globally on Friday, March 19, 2021. Based on the buzzy CANAL+ French series of the same name created by Timothée Hochet, "Calls" is a groundbreaking, immersive television experience that masterfully uses audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell nine bone-chilling, short-form stories. Directed by Fede Álvarez ("Don't Breathe"), each episode follows a darkly dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone calls that quickly become surreal as the characters face growingly unsettling experiences. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist and actor Nick Jonas has released a new song, "This Is Heaven," from his upcoming album Spaceman, which is set for landing on March 12.Jonas first debuted the song to fans last week with a performance on SNL where he pulled double duty as host and musical guest.Jonas returned as a coach on NBC's "The Voice," earlier this week and also appears in the upcoming Lionsgate film "Chaos Walking," arriving March 5.What's more, Apple TV+ has announced his participation in their new genre-bending thriller "Calls," which will premiere globally on Friday, March 19, 2021. Based on the buzzy CANAL+ French series of the same name created by Timothée Hochet, "Calls" is a groundbreaking, immersive television experience that masterfully uses audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell nine bone-chilling, short-form stories. Directed by Fede Álvarez ("Don't Breathe"), each episode follows a darkly dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone calls that quickly become surreal as the characters face growingly unsettling experiences.



