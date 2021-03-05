Nick Jonas Releases New Song "This Is Heaven" From Upcoming Album Spaceman

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Grammy and Golden Globe
nominated artist and actor Nick Jonas
has released a new song, "This Is Heaven," from his upcoming album Spaceman, which is set for landing on March 12.
Jonas first debuted the song to fans last week with a performance on SNL where he pulled double duty as host and musical guest.
Jonas returned as a coach on NBC's "The Voice," earlier this week and also appears in the upcoming Lionsgate film "Chaos Walking," arriving March 5.
What's more, Apple TV+ has announced his participation in their new genre-bending thriller "Calls," which will premiere globally on Friday, March 19, 2021. Based on the buzzy CANAL+ French series of the same name created by Timothée Hochet, "Calls" is a groundbreaking, immersive television experience that masterfully uses audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell nine bone-chilling, short-form stories. Directed by Fede Álvarez ("Don't Breathe"), each episode follows a darkly dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone calls that quickly become surreal as the characters face growingly unsettling experiences.