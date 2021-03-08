Rexx Life Raj Releases "Built For Everything"



"Built for Everything" follows a trip to the wild, wild west by way of Raj's new "Bounty" music video. Reminiscing on the "bounty" that's often placed on the heads of

Previously this year, Raj released a "hilarious" (The Root) video for "Bad Bad Bad," a California Poppy 2 mixtape standout.



Raj recently appeared on sneaker apparel and sportswear company The Finish Line's Instagram series, Community Voices — an initiative dedicated to highlighting individual stories. Watch the interview HERE.



As part of the collaboration, Finish Line gave Raj $20,000 to donate to community organizations of his choice. Raj donated the money to local Bay Area grassroots initiative Endeavors/Pro Arts and Fam 1st Family Foundation, the organization founded by Marshawn Lynch and Marcus Peters.



PRAISE FOR REXX LIFE RAJ:

"An Elegant Crooner, Known For His Charm And Smooth Singing Pattern" - The Ringer

"intimate songwriting ability" - FADER

"has a rare combination of lyrical mastery and dynamic vocal melodies." - San Francisco Chronicle

"known for delivering sage advice in the form of lyrical gems" - KQED

"creating meaningful and impactful records to feed the soul." - Flaunt



Raj has toured and sold-out shows around the world and makes music that isn't afraid to be laugh-out-loud funny while also digging deep into what it means to be a young black man in



Raj is "here to put on for the Bay Area, in the most positive light" (Flaunt), and has worked hard to launch initiatives that support his local community. Raj has worked with the People's Breakfast Oakland, which helps minimize the effects of food deserts by distributing fresh local produce for little to no charge, UC Berkeley's BRRC (Black Recruitment & Retention Center), a

