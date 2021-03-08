Pat Metheny Releases "Harmonically Adventurous...Beautifully Nuanced" (WSJ) Classical Composing Debut Road To The Sun (BMG Modern Recordings)



A collection that "presents significant additions to the solo, ensemble and transcription repertory" per Wall Street Journal classical guitar scholar Allan Kozinn and hailed within the community as "one of the most important new works" (LAGQ's

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pat Metheny has unveiled Road To The Sun today, a new album out via BMG Modern Recordings which primarily consists of two multi-movement classical guitar works marking his debut as a chamber composer. Metheny has previously shared excerpts from "Four Paths Of Lights," his four-movement solo guitar suite performed by Jason Vieaux ("perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation," per NPR) and of "Road To The Sun," the six-movement title composition for four guitars played by the GRAMMY-winning Los Angeles Quartet. Now Metheny, a 20-time GRAMMY winner across a dozen categories, shares both in full as well as "Fur Alina" - which finds him returning to the guitar in grand fashion to interpret Estonian composer Arvo Pärt's piano miniature on his 42-string wonder "Pikasso."

A collection that "presents significant additions to the solo, ensemble and transcription repertory" per Wall Street Journal classical guitar scholar Allan Kozinn and hailed within the community as "one of the most important new works" (LAGQ's William Kanengiser) and "a big moment for classical guitar" (Jason Vieaux), Road To The Sun is the latest cross-genre triumph for an artist who has made a decades-long career of exactly that. From jazz and rock to country and new age - Metheny has collaborated with legendary artists across fields including David Bowie, Ornette Coleman, Steve Reich, Joni Mitchell and Chick Corea. With the Wall Street Journal comparing the album's musical language to that of both Debussy and Django Reinhardt, this new collection expands that celebrated legacy of genre exploration while remaining at its core distinctively Pat Metheny.




