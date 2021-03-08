Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 08/03/2021

Country Music Star Brei Carter Releases Highly Anticipated New Single "Smiling"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brei Carter has just released her highly anticipated new Country music single "Smiling" as a follow up to her hit songs "Back Porch Loving" and "Country Choir."
Born is Monroe, Louisiana, Brei Carter is a singer/songwriter that is determined, sweet, passionate and vivacious, bringing a new sound to country music in a way that only she can.

Inspired by those around her, Brei was destined to be a country music star or a star of any kind. From spending days with her father singing songs by Charlie Pride to watching her aunt sing in her own country music group. She even watched her distant relatives fulfill their dreams and knew her time to shine would soon come. Brei was determined to use the skills she learned in her Church choir and from those she loved to bring her dreams of being the next big name in country to life.

Brei's music brings a smooth, soulful, and sometimes edgy sound that listeners love in an instant. With her style and charisma being the icing on the top of it all, Brei is the country music star that the world has been searching for, and now she has been found.
Watch the new music video "Smiling" by Brei Carter here:
https://youtu.be/c_tO3v7lxwU

The official website for Brei Carter may be found at https://www.breicarter.com
Twitter: @BreiCarter
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3uYm7dW
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3kPsuf5






