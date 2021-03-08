Koana Debuts Hot Pop Single "If I Fall"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) South African R&B pop star, Koana, showcases her first single and music video, "IF I Fall".

"IF I Fall'' is a fresh, fun, and intimate narrative of Koana's feelings of love and her personal relationship journey. With her talents in choreography and dancing, Koana brought a high-energy performance for the latest music video and enjoyed creating a calm-passionate tune for listeners to connect with.

With the influence of artists like Nicki Minaj, Usher, Beyonce, and Aaliyah, Koana implements the sound of pop and R&B in her first-ever debut single, "IF I Fall".



Although this is her debut single, Koana has always loved music. "I knew if I would have one regret in life, music would be the one thing I would regret not doing. And now I am here, the first single has dropped, and I am working on my album. All I can say is I'm just getting started," says Koana.



The rising pop artist looks forward to producing more tracks and creating powerful messaging of love, relationships, and her personal life journey in future projects. "IF I Fall" is available on Spotify and the music video is available now on Youtube. To keep up with Koana's rising career, follow her on Instagram.



Koana is a new, upcoming pop artist from South Africa. With growing up, music was always a shared passion in her family, and from that foundation, Koana has loved music ever since. With years of experience working in the investment banking industry, Koana always envisioned taking her career in music more seriously than working in the traditional work environment. After the 2020 pandemic shut everything down, Koana's dedication to music grew. She let go of the fear and expectations of what others wanted and is now focused on her music career.



