Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 09/03/2021

63rd Annual Grammy Awards Makes Sweet Music Worldwide Through Key International Sales By Alfred Haber

63rd Annual Grammy Awards Makes Sweet Music Worldwide Through Key International Sales By Alfred Haber
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the full performer lineup, just reported yesterday, and airing live on March 14 on the CBS Television Network, Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc., announced today that the company has finalized a number of key sales for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards (1 x 210'). Airing in more than 190 territories worldwide, leading international broadcasters who have recently signed on for Music's Biggest Night include: Rogers (Canada), Turner (Latin America), Fox Networks Group Asia Pacific Limited (Southeast Asia), Network Ten (Australia), WOWOW (Japan), Okko TV (Russia), Telefonica (Spain), CStar (France), Telekom Deutschland (Germany), Electronic Media (South Africa), TV2 (Denmark) and NRK (Norway).

The stellar list of superstars, and today's hottest stars, set to light up the night will include electrifying performances by BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, and Roddy Ricch.
"Music, in all of its various forms throughout history, and especially this past year, has not only been a source of entertainment, but a source of hope, comfort, and inspiration," commented Haber. "We are confident next Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, will more than ever, live up to its well-earned name of Music's Biggest Night."






Most read news of the week
Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Takes Fans Inside American Currents: State Of The Music Exhibition With Video Special Premiering March 19
Hip-Hop Artist ILL Bill To Auction 'Silk Road' Music NFT On Phantasma Blockchain
Yoko Ono Lennon & Capitol/UMe Are Proud To Announce The Release Of 'John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection'
Ice Cube Expands 'Contract With Black America' To Highlight Issues Facing Black American Women And The Sports Industry
Marc Anthony: One Night Only - The Artist's First & Only Worldwide Livestream Concert Broadcast Live From Miami
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Announces Key Hires To Leading Black-Owned Media Company To Drive Continued Growth In 2021
Mandy Barnett, World Renowned And Celebrated Torch Singer, And Melody Place/BMG Set Release Of "Every Star Above"
Sony Music Publishing Partners With Silence The Shame To Launch 'The Soundtrack Of Mental Health'
The RnB Sensation Therese Neaime Is Back With Her New Single "Light Up The Night"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0081530 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020380020141602 secs