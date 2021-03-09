63rd Annual Grammy Awards Makes Sweet Music Worldwide Through Key International Sales By Alfred Haber





"Music, in all of its various forms throughout history, and especially this past year, has not only been a source of entertainment, but a source of hope, comfort, and inspiration," commented Haber. "We are confident next Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, will more than ever, live up to its well-earned name of Music's Biggest Night." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the full performer lineup, just reported yesterday, and airing live on March 14 on the CBS Television Network, Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc., announced today that the company has finalized a number of key sales for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards (1 x 210'). Airing in more than 190 territories worldwide, leading international broadcasters who have recently signed on for Music's Biggest Night include: Rogers (Canada), Turner (Latin America), Fox Networks Group Asia Pacific Limited (Southeast Asia), Network Ten (Australia), WOWOW (Japan), Okko TV (Russia), Telefonica (Spain), CStar (France), Telekom Deutschland (Germany), Electronic Media (South Africa), TV2 (Denmark) and NRK (Norway).The stellar list of superstars, and today's hottest stars, set to light up the night will include electrifying performances by BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, and Roddy Ricch.




