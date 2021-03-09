Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 09/03/2021

Sony Music Publishing Signs J. White Did It To Global Deal

Sony Music Publishing Signs J. White Did It To Global Deal

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Sony Music Publishing announced it has signed renowned songwriter, DJ and producer J. White Did It to a worldwide deal.
J. White Did It, aka Anthony Jermaine White, is a Grammy-winning record producer and songwriter, well known for his collaborations with Cardi B, having produced her chart-topping singles "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It" ft. J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and "Money."

Most recently, J. White produced the single "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, which reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him two nominations for Record of the Year and Best Rap Song for the upcoming GRAMMY Awards®, which take place this week on March 14. He also produced "A Lot" by 21 Savage featuring J. Cole, which earned J. White Did It a No. 12 spot on the Hot 100, as well as his first Grammy award in 2020 for Best Rap Song.

J. White said, "I'm very excited to work with Danielle Middleton and the rest of the Sony Music Publishing team - I look forward to working with such an iconic company."

Sony Music Publishing Manager, A&R Danielle Middleton said, "J. White is a legend and I look forward to witnessing and being a part of his continued success in our industry."

As one of the most sought-after producers in rap, J. White Did It's music career skyrocketed after his first project with Cardi B, where he produced several of her most popular singles. Since then, he has crafted hits including "Muwop" by Mulatto ft. Gucci Mane, "Big Booty" by Gucci Mane ft. Megan Thee Stallion and was the executive producer on Iggy Azalea's album In My Defense and its lead single "Sally Walker."

Among his many achievements, he was recently named a 2020 Variety Hitmaker and has won top honors from the Grammys, BET Awards and the American Music Awards. J. White Did It is managed by Chad Wes, Nic Warner and Lucas Keller for Milk & Honey.






Most read news of the week
Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Takes Fans Inside American Currents: State Of The Music Exhibition With Video Special Premiering March 19
Hip-Hop Artist ILL Bill To Auction 'Silk Road' Music NFT On Phantasma Blockchain
Yoko Ono Lennon & Capitol/UMe Are Proud To Announce The Release Of 'John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection'
Ice Cube Expands 'Contract With Black America' To Highlight Issues Facing Black American Women And The Sports Industry
Marc Anthony: One Night Only - The Artist's First & Only Worldwide Livestream Concert Broadcast Live From Miami
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Announces Key Hires To Leading Black-Owned Media Company To Drive Continued Growth In 2021
Mandy Barnett, World Renowned And Celebrated Torch Singer, And Melody Place/BMG Set Release Of "Every Star Above"
Sony Music Publishing Partners With Silence The Shame To Launch 'The Soundtrack Of Mental Health'
The RnB Sensation Therese Neaime Is Back With Her New Single "Light Up The Night"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0092461 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017247200012207 secs