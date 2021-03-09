Major Lazer Debuts 'Diplomatico' Video





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Major Lazer drop their highly anticipated Spanish-language track "Diplomàtico" featuring Latin music's hottest rising superstar, Guaynaa today across all digital streaming and retail platforms. The track is accompanied with the simultaneous premiere of the music video, directed by Sam Sulam and filmed in Miami. In addition, the track will be featured on Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), out March 26. The deluxe edition of the group's latest album will feature four new tracks.A comedic and cinematic masterpiece that will have fans laughing from beginning to end, the video truly captures the fun-loving personalities of Diplo, Walshy Fire, Ape Drums and of course, Guaynaa in this hilarious story line. Filmed at the famous Gulfstream Park, the video follows the wild ride of what happens when a wealthy horse owner portrayed by Walshy Fire finds out that his premiere jockey Diplo is missing and has no choice but to substitute his stable boy, Guaynaa to ride in the big race.Since exploding onto the scene with his global hit, "Rebota" in 2018, Puerto Rican artist Guaynaa has been an undeniable force in Latin music. The Latin Grammy nominated artist has captivated fans across the globe with his single "Se Te Nota," alongside Lele Pons, which garnered more than 272 million views on its video. He also released a collaboration with Sebastian Yatra, "Chica Ideal," who's video accumulated over 134 million views. Plus, his collaboration with K-POP sensation Chung Ha on "Demente," is the first time a K-POP star sings in Spanish. Lastly, his newest single and video "Monterrey" is available now on all streaming platforms.It's no secret that Major Lazer have been pioneers in bringing together the worlds of EDM and Latin music, their 2013 remix of their hit "Watch Out For This (Bumaye)" featuring Daddy Yankee became a global phenomenon and over the years the trio have followed up with incredible collaborations with the biggest names in Latin music such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and many more. On Friday March 5th, several of those memorable chart-topping Spanish-language tracks will be bundled together with Diplomatico, available to stream collectively on Spotify. Music Is The Weapon was released in October to critical acclaim. Coming five years after Peace Is The Mission and countless world tours, the album highlights the group's thoroughly global approach. Music Is The Weapon includes songs in five languages and features collaborations with stars from around the globe including Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Marcus Mumford, Khalid, Alessia Cara, Skip Marley, longtime collaborators Anitta and Busy Signal, New York-born Chilean artist Paloma Mami, Jamaican rising stars Sheensea and BEAM, Indian breakouts Nucleya and Rashmeet Kaur and more. Major Lazer is the global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. Named for the group's fictional figurehead, a one-armed Jamaican Zombie War commando, Major Lazer's mission is to free the universe with music. The band has released three acclaimed albums, 2009's Guns Don't Kill People...Lazers Do, 2013's Free The Universe and 2015's Peace Is The Mission, featuring " Lean On " with DJ Snake and MØ-one of the most successful songs of all time.



