News
Country 09/03/2021

Terry McBride To Release 'Live From The Castle' EP On March 19, 2021

Terry McBride To Release 'Live From The Castle' EP On March 19, 2021
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In his four-decades-long career, Terry McBride has accomplished many things: he's become a revered Nashville-based songwriter, with more than 25 cuts from Brooks & Dunn, as well as tracks recorded by Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and many more; his band, McBride & The Ride, had a string of top 5 singles in the '90s, and announced this week that they're reuniting; and, in the past few years, he's stepped into the solo spotlight, releasing his latest album, Rebels & Angels, in October. Now, he's planning to release Live From The Castle, with acoustic versions of three of the album's tracks, on March 19.

Recorded at Nashville's legendary Castle Recording Studios, the EP originally started out as a video shoot in July 2020. McBride brought in friends Trey Keller and Brandon Hood, along with videographer Jason Lee Denton and engineer Drew Bollman, to help with the project.

"Once we got the video portion edited we liked what we saw and we were pleasantly pleased and somewhat surprised at how good the tracks sounded," McBride says. "It has a raw and understated quality that doesn't always happen with a full band and a certain energy that was surprising for a stripped-down, somewhat unplugged trio. It's not perfect, but each track is a heartfelt and honest performance that I'm proud to share."

Live From The Castle includes acoustic versions of "She Shows Up," "Love Me Some Texas" and McBride's current single, "Callin' All Hearts." Rebels & Angels was produced by Grammy winner Luke Laird, with McBride writing and co-writing 9 of the album's 10 songs, including a title track co-written with Chris Stapleton. The album also features contributions from both Patty Loveless and Delbert McClinton, among others.






