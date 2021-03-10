

www.instagram.com/missenoka New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Scandinavian Pop Star Enoka is back with a new smash hit - Running Hills.Released Worldwide the 10th of March 2021.“My music is energetic and will make your body move,” the artist said, remarking on the composition's inspiration. Enoka added, “I want my audience to feel the cool vibe and heavy sound of my new single.”Running Hills is Enokas fourth release. Running Hills is a 2021 floor banger with an uplifting full boost sound. Robin JOWI Andersson, the producer of Running Hills felt that this dance chart song would be a perfect fit for ENOKAS 'voice.Enoka and Robin found a common thread of how they wanted their sound to be and the result is Running Hills. They have a unique sound, and you will hear more from this superstar duo.Enoka’s star is on the rise. Echoing music styles of trend-setting musicians, Enoka’s inspiring compositions and powerful vocal skills distinguish her from the herd. Sha has pushed herself hard the last year to be where she is today. Singing, writing and being a part of the production is something she has wanted to be a part of for many years, and now she is. The world is ENOKA´S and she is ready to show the world her gloss of music.Enoka is a Swedish artist. Before releasing original works, she performed background vocals for European heavyweights such as Gunter, Arash, and Bobby Farrell from Boney M. Robin Jowi Andersson is a producer/songwriter/artist at Hydra Studios in Malmö, Sweden. Contestant in Sweden’s Radios "P4 Nästa" 2016 and 2020. Been working with successful writers/producers such as Herbie Crichlow, Andreas Stone and Steven Lee to name a few. Former member of Coastline, a boy band created by Jörgen Bergstedt, Henrik Axelsson and Herbie Crichlow in 2013.www.facebook.com/missenokaorcd.co/runninghillswww.instagram.com/missenoka



