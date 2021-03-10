Willie Jones Makes Late Night Debut With "American Dream" On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On Mon., Mar. 8, Willie Jones made his late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
with a performance of his poignant patriotic protest anthem “American Dream.”
The Shreveport, LA native was outfitted in Dolce
& Gabbana, and his performance can be viewed here: youtu.be/VvhaGuTyqcs
PEOPLE recently named him one of the "“talented Black
musical artists taking over 2021," and "American Dream
" is the standout track from Jones' debut album ‘Right Now’ (The Penthouse/EMPIRE), which is available everywhere. Listen to the full album, here: music.empi.re/rightnow.opr.