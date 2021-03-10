Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 10/03/2021

Willie Jones Makes Late Night Debut With "American Dream" On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Mon., Mar. 8, Willie Jones made his late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of his poignant patriotic protest anthem “American Dream.”

The Shreveport, LA native was outfitted in Dolce & Gabbana, and his performance can be viewed here: youtu.be/VvhaGuTyqcs

PEOPLE recently named him one of the "“talented Black musical artists taking over 2021," and "American Dream" is the standout track from Jones' debut album ‘Right Now’ (The Penthouse/EMPIRE), which is available everywhere. Listen to the full album, here: music.empi.re/rightnow.opr.






Most read news of the week
Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Takes Fans Inside American Currents: State Of The Music Exhibition With Video Special Premiering March 19
Yoko Ono Lennon & Capitol/UMe Are Proud To Announce The Release Of 'John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection'
Marc Anthony: One Night Only - The Artist's First & Only Worldwide Livestream Concert Broadcast Live From Miami
Sony Music Publishing Partners With Silence The Shame To Launch 'The Soundtrack Of Mental Health'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Announces Key Hires To Leading Black-Owned Media Company To Drive Continued Growth In 2021
Ylona Garcia Releases Anthemic New Single 'All That'
Rita Wilson Shares New Track & Music Video "Hello World"
Toronto Alt Rock Breakout Artist Delyn Grey Observes Life's New Normal In "Ghost Town"
Square, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire Majority Ownership Stake In Tidal


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0082600 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012068748474121 secs